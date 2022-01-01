Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Sweet Peppers Deli

2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla$7.99
Black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
Kids Quesadilla$3.99
A cheese-filled, grilled tortilla
served with sliced apples or grapes.
Southwest Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Item pic

 

SDI Cafe

1945 Airport Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sausage and Bacon Breakfast Quesadilla$5.50
Steak Quesadilla$5.75
Loaded Steak Quesadilla$6.50
More about SDI Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Cobb Salad

Veggie Burgers

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Map

More near Columbus to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston