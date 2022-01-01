Quesadillas in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
Sweet Peppers Deli
2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus
|Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla
|$7.99
Black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.99
A cheese-filled, grilled tortilla
served with sliced apples or grapes.
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.