Turkey clubs in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Sweet Peppers Deli

2015 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Turkey Sandwich$3.99
Turkey and cheddar on toasted
wheat served with sliced apples or grapes.
Large Turkey Sandwich$10.48
Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

1737 Hwy 45 North, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH$9.99
Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

SDI Cafe

1945 Airport Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$4.00
More about SDI Cafe

