Chicken salad in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Chicken Salad
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken salad
Fuego Mexican Grill
3019 23rd St Ste C, Columbus
Avg 4.7
(348 reviews)
Chicken Salad
$8.50
More about Fuego Mexican Grill
Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill
510 23rd Street, Columbus
No reviews yet
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
$10.99
CHICKEN SALAD
$11.99
More about Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill
