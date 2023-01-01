Columbus restaurants you'll love
More about Smokin Rev and Lady Q’s Gourmet Barbeque - (Columbus Farmers Market)
Smokin Rev and Lady Q’s Gourmet Barbeque - (Columbus Farmers Market)
2919 US Route 206, Springfield Township
|Popular items
|The Congregation (5-6 People)
|$99.99
Choice of (3) meats: (1 lb) brisket, (1/2)whole chicken, (2) kielbasa, (6) ribs, or (1 lb) pulled pork
2 sides included 1 quarts of each side.
|Vegatables w/ Wild Rice
|$12.00
Seasonal fresh vegetables are smoked and placed on a bed of wild brown rice. Add protein for an additional fee.
|Smokin Mac
|$15.00
Our signature mac-n-cheese topped with pulled pork, peppers and glazed with our savory BBQ sauce
More about Scott Rowe
Scott Rowe
448 Lewistown Rd, Columbus