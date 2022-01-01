Columbus restaurants you'll love
Shrimp Lips Seafood
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Full Combo (9shrimp)
|$32.99
1 Snow Crab Cluster, 9 Jumbo Shrimp, served with 1 Cajun Corn, 1 Cajun Potatoes, 1 Cajun Sausage, & 1 Cajun Egg
|Fish and Shrimp Platter (2pc Fish,7shrimp)
|$23.99
Tilapia, Whiting, or Cod, with 7 Jumbo Shrimp served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies
|Half Shrimp Combo (10shrimp)
|$18.99
10 jumbo Cajun Jumbo Shrimp served with 2 sides
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1041 Gemini Place, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|s/o Ranch
|$0.59
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bailey's Strawberry Shortcake
|$7.50
Three warm donut holes, Strawberry topping and Whipped cream
|Bailey's Classic
|$9.50
Three warm cinnamon sugar donut holes nestled around a scoop of Whit's Frozen Custard, covered with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a maraschino cherry
|One Dozen Donut Holes
|$12.50
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Miso Ramen
|$12.00
Chicken, seafood or veggie broth, soft boiled egg, scallions, shiitake, sprouts, corn, bok choy, spinach and nori
|Dumpling (6pc)
|$7.00
Steamed or pan fried dumpling (vegetable, chicken, pork or shrimp)
|Crab Rangoon (6pc)
|$7.00
Fried cream cheese and crabstick in crispy wonton wrapper
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Saucy Brew Works
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
|Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese
based off a European cheese spread recipe with a Saucy twist
|Wings
half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese.
Choose from:
Buffalo
White BBQ
Bee's Sting
Bronco's Chili Sauce
Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings
Nashville Hot
Kung Pao
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lineage Brewing
2971 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Piece of Pizza
|$6.00
1 square piece of our Grandma style pan pizza. Served with house marinara.
|Banh Mi
|$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with Vietnamese inspired meat balls. Served with cilantro mayo, pickled carrots and kettle chips.
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with provolone and Ohio goat cheddar cheese. Served with Tomato bisque and kettle chips.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bristol Republic
1124 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
|18HR Brisket
|$11.00
14-18 Pound Beef Brisket. Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for up to 18 Hours until moist and tender. Served with Coleslaw, Pickles
|Boulder City Burger
|$17.00
Inspired By Chefs Favorite Burger from Boulder City, Nevada
Two 4 Ounce Beef Patties, Chopped Beef Brisket, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Bristol Bourbon BBQ Sauce, White BBQ Sauce, Topped with Tumbleweeds. Served on a Brioche Bun Provided By Auddino's Bakery.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|6 Boneless Wings
|$8.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Crunchwrap Extreme
|$11.00
ROOH
685 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|PANEER PINWHEEL
|$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
|CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA
|$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cheese Sticks
|$10.50
|Lg Your Choice
|$15.20
|Sm Your Choice
|$11.70
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
|Potato Skins
|$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Beeef N Chedduh
|$9.00
DUE TO A SUPPLY SHORTAGE WE MAY NOT HAVE ONION BUNS. YOUR SANDWICH WILL BE MADE WITH A SESAME BUN INSTEAD OF AN ONION BUN. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. Thinly slice roast beeef topped with cheeze sauce & our homemade Seitan's sauce, served on a toasted onion roll
|Cheezestake
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
|Loaded Fries
|$10.00
Seasoned curly fries topped with cheeze sauce, bacun, ranch, & green onions
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Spicy Habanero Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Fried chicken breast topped with green habanero sauce, cheddar, lettuce & tomato on a toasted buttered bun.
|Charleston Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Spring mix, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, smoked bacon, red onion, cucumber, egg
|Fork N' Knife BBQ Ribs
|$33.99
Slow cooked, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, mac n' cheese & slaw.
FRENCH FRIES
District North
10 East Long Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Extra Pita (1)
|$0.85
|Chicken Pita
|$6.99
|Bacon Burger
|$6.55
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Popular items
|5 Fingers
|$9.00
hand cut, batter-dipped to-order
|Buffalo Soldier
|$10.00
panko-crusted chicken, Cluck’s original, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sesame bun
|Angry Bird
|$10.00
Cluck’s secret spice-crusted chicken breast, pickles, spicy ranch
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
51 East Gay St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bacon Dream
|$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
|Shroom Burger
|$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
|The Nuggs
|$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Portia's Diner
3269 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Breakfast Pizza
|$20.00
|Apple Crisp Pizza
|$14.00
|Sub
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
6665 Huntley Rd Unit B, Columbus
|Popular items
|Brisket Bowl
|$10.00
|Spicy Korean Pork Bowl
|$9.00
|Coke (12 oz)
|$1.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
503 South Front Street Suite 101, Columbus
|Popular items
|Mother’s Ring
|$19.00
rosemary, garlic confit, prosciutto, burrata, cracked pepper
Pair with Rugged Expanse Belgian Stout or Inkarri Malbec
|Lucky Hat
|$23.00
spicy san marzano sauce, havarti-gouda blend, tillamook cheddar, spicy fried chicken, secret sauce & house pickles
|Satoshi
|$17.00
pesto, zucchini, asparagus, watercress, ricotta
Pair with Cerise or Fortant Rosé
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$5.75
Bacon OR Sausage, Two Scrambled eggs With Cheese and Home Fries in a Wrap
|Santa Fe Salad
|$3.00
Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Corn and Black Beans mixed in Olive Oil, Lime juice, And Homemade Tortilla Chips, Served with BBQ Ranch Dressing
|Chef Salad
|$2.50
Crisp Lettuce, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Eggs and Croutons
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
4014 Townsfair Way, Columbus
|Popular items
|Chocolate for 2
|$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Chocolate Fondue Wafers
|$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
|Family Night In for 4
|$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
CLEAVER
1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE, GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$14.00
Gently Smoked Pork Shoulder, TB&G Ham, House Pickled Spicy Ohio Cucumber, Smoked Mustard, Smoked Gouda & Matija Ciabatta
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
House Made Hushpuppies
|Scotch Egg
|$7.00
The Butcher & Grocer Sausage, Fried Around A Sunny Meadow Farm Soft Boiled Egg, Chips, Dill
FRENCH FRIES
Comune
677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus
|Popular items
|comune salad (v+)
|$14.00
tender greens, seasonal vegetables, nut brittle, crouton, apple-butter vinaigrette, woodruff farms cheese or vegan ricotta. contains wheat, dairy, nut allergens that can be modified.
|tempura cauliflower (v, gf)
|$12.00
sweet chili sauce, pickled peppers, green onion, poppy seed. vegan. contains soy allergens that cannot be modified.
|bread + spread (v)
|$14.00
house-made koji pita served with 3 spreads of your choice: herb jam, smoked black bean, caramelized onion, red pepper muhammara, double olive oil. vegan. contains wheat allergens that cannot be modified. red pepper muhammara contains tree nuts that cannot be modified.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Popular items
|2 pcs Fish Basket
|$15.99
2 pieces of our signature fried fish, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)/or French Fries
|Cornbread
|$1.99
Homemade sweet cornbread. We call this that northern sweet bread! Great with Collard Greens.
|Mississippi Fried Fish
|$17.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection
2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
GD Ritzys
4615 N High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
It's BACK! Ritzy's famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich. A tender chicken breast filet on a buttery toasted bun...topped how you like it!
|"Grand Ritz" Triple
|$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
|"The Ritz" Double
|$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
Buddha Bowl Clintonville
2973 North High st, columbus
|Popular items
|VEGAN PAD THAI TOFU
|$12.95
|6 pork potstickers
|$6.95
|6 chicken potstickers
|$6.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milestone 229
229 Civic Center Dr., Columbus
|Popular items
|Short Rib Pasta
|$25.95
4 Cheese tortellini, mushrooms, peas, tomatoes, Parmesan cream
|Certified Angus Burger*
|$15.25
house grind of sirloin, chuck and brisket, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion, special sauce
|Bye Bye Miss American Pie
|$15.50
Italion sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Combo
|$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
1577 King Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pancit
|$12.00
Rice noodles sautéed with shredded chicken, sliced sausage, and chopped vegetables.
|Crispy Tofu Meal
|$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Deep fried tofu served with sweet soy chili sauce.
Gluten free friendly option.
|BBQ Chicken Meal
|$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Grilled chicken skewers in a sweet chili marinade.
Gluten free friendly.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Large Fry
|$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
|10pc Boneless
|$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
|6pc Traditional
|$9.49
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.