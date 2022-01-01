Columbus restaurants you'll love

Columbus restaurants
Toast
  • Columbus

Columbus's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Columbus restaurants

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Combo (9shrimp)$32.99
1 Snow Crab Cluster, 9 Jumbo Shrimp, served with 1 Cajun Corn, 1 Cajun Potatoes, 1 Cajun Sausage, & 1 Cajun Egg
Fish and Shrimp Platter (2pc Fish,7shrimp)$23.99
Tilapia, Whiting, or Cod, with 7 Jumbo Shrimp served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies
Half Shrimp Combo (10shrimp)$18.99
10 jumbo Cajun Jumbo Shrimp served with 2 sides
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1041 Gemini Place, Columbus

Avg 3.1 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!" Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
s/o Ranch$0.59
More about Roosters
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bailey's Strawberry Shortcake$7.50
Three warm donut holes, Strawberry topping and Whipped cream
Bailey's Classic$9.50
Three warm cinnamon sugar donut holes nestled around a scoop of Whit's Frozen Custard, covered with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a maraschino cherry
One Dozen Donut Holes$12.50
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Ramen$12.00
Chicken, seafood or veggie broth, soft boiled egg, scallions, shiitake, sprouts, corn, bok choy, spinach and nori
Dumpling (6pc)$7.00
Steamed or pan fried dumpling (vegetable, chicken, pork or shrimp)
Crab Rangoon (6pc)$7.00
Fried cream cheese and crabstick in crispy wonton wrapper
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Saucy Brew Works image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Saucy Brew Works

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese
based off a European cheese spread recipe with a Saucy twist
Wings
half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese.
Choose from:
Buffalo
White BBQ
Bee's Sting
Bronco's Chili Sauce
Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings
Nashville Hot
Kung Pao
More about Saucy Brew Works
Lineage Brewing image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lineage Brewing

2971 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Piece of Pizza$6.00
1 square piece of our Grandma style pan pizza. Served with house marinara.
Banh Mi$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with Vietnamese inspired meat balls. Served with cilantro mayo, pickled carrots and kettle chips.
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with provolone and Ohio goat cheddar cheese. Served with Tomato bisque and kettle chips.
More about Lineage Brewing
Bristol Republic image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
18HR Brisket$11.00
14-18 Pound Beef Brisket. Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for up to 18 Hours until moist and tender. Served with Coleslaw, Pickles
Boulder City Burger$17.00
Inspired By Chefs Favorite Burger from Boulder City, Nevada
Two 4 Ounce Beef Patties, Chopped Beef Brisket, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Bristol Bourbon BBQ Sauce, White BBQ Sauce, Topped with Tumbleweeds. Served on a Brioche Bun Provided By Auddino's Bakery.
More about Bristol Republic
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Boneless Wings$8.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Crunchwrap Extreme$11.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
ROOH image

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PANEER PINWHEEL$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
BUTTER CHICKEN$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
More about ROOH
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Sticks$10.50
Lg Your Choice$15.20
Sm Your Choice$11.70
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Potato Skins$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
Seitan's Realm image

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beeef N Chedduh$9.00
DUE TO A SUPPLY SHORTAGE WE MAY NOT HAVE ONION BUNS. YOUR SANDWICH WILL BE MADE WITH A SESAME BUN INSTEAD OF AN ONION BUN. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. Thinly slice roast beeef topped with cheeze sauce & our homemade Seitan's sauce, served on a toasted onion roll
Cheezestake$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
Loaded Fries$10.00
Seasoned curly fries topped with cheeze sauce, bacun, ranch, & green onions
More about Seitan's Realm
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Habanero Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fried chicken breast topped with green habanero sauce, cheddar, lettuce & tomato on a toasted buttered bun.
Charleston Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
Spring mix, fried chicken tenders, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, smoked bacon, red onion, cucumber, egg
Fork N' Knife BBQ Ribs$33.99
Slow cooked, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, mac n' cheese & slaw.
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Pita (1)$0.85
Chicken Pita$6.99
Bacon Burger$6.55
More about District North
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Fingers$9.00
hand cut, batter-dipped to-order
Buffalo Soldier$10.00
panko-crusted chicken, Cluck’s original, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sesame bun
Angry Bird$10.00
Cluck’s secret spice-crusted chicken breast, pickles, spicy ranch
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar image

 

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar

51 East Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Dream$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
Shroom Burger$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
The Nuggs$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
More about Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
Portia's Diner image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Portia's Diner

3269 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Pizza$20.00
Apple Crisp Pizza$14.00
Sub
More about Portia's Diner
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill image

 

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill

6665 Huntley Rd Unit B, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Bowl$10.00
Spicy Korean Pork Bowl$9.00
Coke (12 oz)$1.00
More about Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill

503 South Front Street Suite 101, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mother’s Ring$19.00
rosemary, garlic confit, prosciutto, burrata, cracked pepper
Pair with Rugged Expanse Belgian Stout or Inkarri Malbec
Lucky Hat$23.00
spicy san marzano sauce, havarti-gouda blend, tillamook cheddar, spicy fried chicken, secret sauce & house pickles
Satoshi$17.00
pesto, zucchini, asparagus, watercress, ricotta
Pair with Cerise or Fortant Rosé
More about Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$5.75
Bacon OR Sausage, Two Scrambled eggs With Cheese and Home Fries in a Wrap
Santa Fe Salad$3.00
Crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Corn and Black Beans mixed in Olive Oil, Lime juice, And Homemade Tortilla Chips, Served with BBQ Ranch Dressing
Chef Salad$2.50
Crisp Lettuce, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Eggs and Croutons
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4014 Townsfair Way, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (3303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
More about The Melting Pot
CLEAVER image

 

CLEAVER

1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE, GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$14.00
Gently Smoked Pork Shoulder, TB&G Ham, House Pickled Spicy Ohio Cucumber, Smoked Mustard, Smoked Gouda & Matija Ciabatta
Hush Puppies$6.00
House Made Hushpuppies
Scotch Egg$7.00
The Butcher & Grocer Sausage, Fried Around A Sunny Meadow Farm Soft Boiled Egg, Chips, Dill
More about CLEAVER
Comune image

FRENCH FRIES

Comune

677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (1339 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
comune salad (v+)$14.00
tender greens, seasonal vegetables, nut brittle, crouton, apple-butter vinaigrette, woodruff farms cheese or vegan ricotta. contains wheat, dairy, nut allergens that can be modified.
tempura cauliflower (v, gf)$12.00
sweet chili sauce, pickled peppers, green onion, poppy seed. vegan. contains soy allergens that cannot be modified.
bread + spread (v)$14.00
house-made koji pita served with 3 spreads of your choice: herb jam, smoked black bean, caramelized onion, red pepper muhammara, double olive oil. vegan. contains wheat allergens that cannot be modified. red pepper muhammara contains tree nuts that cannot be modified.
More about Comune
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 pcs Fish Basket$15.99
2 pieces of our signature fried fish, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)/or French Fries
Cornbread$1.99
Homemade sweet cornbread. We call this that northern sweet bread! Great with Collard Greens.
Mississippi Fried Fish$17.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection
2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
GD Ritzys image

 

GD Ritzys

4615 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
It's BACK! Ritzy's famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich. A tender chicken breast filet on a buttery toasted bun...topped how you like it!
"Grand Ritz" Triple$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
"The Ritz" Double$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
More about GD Ritzys
Buddha Bowl Clintonville image

 

Buddha Bowl Clintonville

2973 North High st, columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
VEGAN PAD THAI TOFU$12.95
6 pork potstickers$6.95
6 chicken potstickers$6.95
More about Buddha Bowl Clintonville
Milestone 229 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milestone 229

229 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Pasta$25.95
4 Cheese tortellini, mushrooms, peas, tomatoes, Parmesan cream
Certified Angus Burger*$15.25
house grind of sirloin, chuck and brisket, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion, special sauce
Bye Bye Miss American Pie$15.50
Italion sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers
More about Milestone 229
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino image

 

Bonifacio: Modern Filipino

1577 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pancit$12.00
Rice noodles sautéed with shredded chicken, sliced sausage, and chopped vegetables.
Crispy Tofu Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Deep fried tofu served with sweet soy chili sauce.
Gluten free friendly option.
BBQ Chicken Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Grilled chicken skewers in a sweet chili marinade.
Gluten free friendly.
More about Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
Wing Snob image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
6pc Traditional$9.49
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
More about Wing Snob

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbus

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

