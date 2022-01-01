Columbus American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Columbus
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Saucy Brew Works
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
|Wings
half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese.
Choose from:
Buffalo
White BBQ
Bee's Sting
Bronco's Chili Sauce
Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings
Nashville Hot
Kung Pao
|Pulled Pork
smoked pork shoulder, Carolina bbq sauce, provolone, brussels sprout slaw
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bosco Sticks
|$7.00
|French Fries
|$3.00
|BYO App Platter
|$11.00
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|3 Boneless Wings Combo
|$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Hot Wings
|$15.99
Fresh wings, chili powder rub, homemade hot sauce, side of bleu cheese dressing
|Fork N' Knife BBQ Ribs
|$33.99
Slow cooked, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, mac n' cheese & slaw.
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$10.99
with marinara sauce
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
51 East Gay St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bacon Dream
|$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
|Shroom Burger
|$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
|The Nuggs
|$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
503 South Front Street Suite 101, Columbus
|Popular items
|That Ugly Lamp
|$19.00
bacon lardons, brussel sprouts, parmesan, balsamic gastrique
Pair with Tripel or Kiona Riesling
|Mother’s Ring
|$19.00
rosemary, garlic confit, prosciutto, burrata, cracked pepper
Pair with Rugged Expanse Belgian Stout or Inkarri Malbec
|Saison - Bottle
|$14.00
Our original Saison. Rustic, earthy, complex spice notes in the aroma. Subtle cardamon and nutmeg. 7% ABV
CLEAVER
1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE, GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$14.00
Gently Smoked Pork Shoulder, TB&G Ham, House Pickled Spicy Ohio Cucumber, Smoked Mustard, Smoked Gouda & Matija Ciabatta
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
House Made Hushpuppies
|Scotch Egg
|$7.00
The Butcher & Grocer Sausage, Fried Around A Sunny Meadow Farm Soft Boiled Egg, Chips, Dill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milestone 229
229 Civic Center Dr., Columbus
|Popular items
|Charcuterie Board
|$19.95
Speck Alto Adige, Ilerico Longaniza adn Lomo Serrano meats, Bleu d'Auvergne, fontina adn Bellavitano Espresso cheese, house pickles, roasted cashews, Woodford cherry jam, toasted sourdough
|Banana Pudding
|$8.25
caramelized banana, vanilla wafers
|Warm Pretzel Bread
|$11.25
Baverian Whole-Grain Butter
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
121 South High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
Harvest
2885 N High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Almond Pesto Pizza
|$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
|Mean Green
|$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
|Spicy Yuma Pizza
|$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
|The Chimi Burger
|$12.99
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado mousse, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, housemade BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces.
Stadium
101 Mill St STE 105, Gahanna
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Burger
|$12.00
|OMG Cauliflower
|$8.00
|Pizza Fries
|$9.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Natalie's
945 King Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$11.00
Crispy risotto balls, goat cheese, marinara, Parmesan-Romano, fresh herbs
*Vegetarian, prepared in peanut oil
|Bianco
|$15.00
House made ricotta, Parmesan Reggiano, virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, basil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions.
|Funky Funghi
|$15.00
Mixed mushrooms, gorgonzola, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fresh herbs, truffle oil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions
The Crest
2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI
|$15.00
PEP, PICKLED PEPPERS
|CHEESE
|$14.00
MOZZ, PARM, HOT HONEY
|Carrots
|$11.00
creme fraiche, coriander, sorghum, black walnut
Over The Counter
5596 N High Street, Worthington
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.99
Black bean veggie burger, spring mix, tomato, avocado and chipotle sour cream on a split top bun
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.99
Cheddar, provolone, swiss, grilled tomato and spicy mayo on grilled sourdough
|Full Route 23
|$9.49
Spring mix, fried herbed goat cheese medallions, balsamic marinated shallots, strawberries and candied walnuts with our House 23 dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ethyl & Tank
19 E 13th Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Tank Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs any way, potatoes, sausage link, bacon, served with fresh toast
|Chicken N' Waffles
|$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, authentic belgian waffles, spicy honey drizzle
|Waffle Fries with Brie
|$12.00
Bacon wrapped brie, spicy honey drizzles, served with waffle fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Popular items
|Parmesan Fries
|$3.50
Fries tossed w/ Parmesan & Parsley (V)
|101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
|Pork Belly Cuban
|$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
BBQ
Texas Steele BBQ
1060 King Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast
|$15.00
Each pound of Turkey comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
|Smoked Pork Spare Ribs
|$23.00
White oak smoked spare ribs. You can buy by the bone, Half or Whole slab
|Three Meats
|$18.00
Triple Helping of Brisket $6.00 Extra
BBQ
Red Door BBQ
177 S Cypress Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Burnt Ends Sandwich
|$8.00
|Baby-Back Rib Platter
|$15.00
|Burnt Ends Sandwich Platter
|$14.00
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Popular items
|Amano's Burger
|$11.00
Classic burger with your choice of cheese
|16" Cheese Build Your Own
|$15.00
Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half
|Pot Stickers
|$10.00
Pork filled dumplings with a spicy teriyaki sauce
SANDWICHES
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Secret Recipe Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Cheese, House Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tabasco Aioli in a Whole Wheat Wrap, Served with Shoestring Fries.
|Southern Fried Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
Five Buttermilk Brined Tenders dredged in Chef's Secret Recipe Seasoned Flour and fried til Crispy and Golden Brown. Served with shoestring fries and spicy Tobasco aioli.
|Bodega Famous Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato Aioli, and Arugula served with Tomato-Basil Bisque.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Popular items
|Harvest
|$13.00
Local Kale, root vegetables, roasted pumpkin seeds, dried fruit, and crumbled goat cheese with a blood orange balsamic vinaigrette.
|Crispy Brussels
|$9.00
with sweet chili glaze, cilantro & sweet potato shoestrings. Can be gluten free if they are sautéed and are served with out the sweet potato.
|BLT Caesar
|$12.00
romaine hearts, blonde frisee, arugula, smoked bacon,
heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons & fresh
grated pecorino cheese with a house caesar dressing. Gluten free without the croutons.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
1646 Neil Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Sloppy Seconds
|$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
|Avocado & Toast
|$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Two scrambled eggs topped with American cheese on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of side. Add any breakfast protein for $1.00.
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Thai Peanut
|$12.00
Seasoned Chicken, Seared Hoisin Tofu, or Vegan Chicken | Turmeric Rice | Peanut Sauce | Mixed Veg | Herbs
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Club 185
185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Blue Jacket Dairy curds w/ honey mustard sauce
|185 Burger
|$4.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & mayo
|Beer Cheese Fries
|$8.00
fries, beer cheese soup, pot roast, onion, jalapeno
Harvest
2376 E. Main St., Bexley
|Popular items
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
|House Chop
|$11.00
iceberg, radicchio, pepperoncini, chickpeas, ricotta salata, house italian dressing
|Spicy Yuma Pizza
|$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Italian Village
1022 Summit St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$8.00
delice whiz, honey, truffle, green onion
loaded $5 = add pepperoni bolognese, bacon, chives
|Onion Petals
|$5.00
lots of parmesan & black pepper
|Double Dose Impossible (VEG)
|$14.00
impossible burger (plant based protein), balsamic caramelized onions, delice whiz, dill pickle, curry ketchup on a squishy bun w/fries
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Crunch Tots
|$9.00
Heaping Pile of Tots, Protein (Ground Beef, Ground Turkey, or House Black Beans), House White Jalapeno Queso, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Ranch. (Protein Substitutions Available)
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with house seasoned peppers and onions, shredded cheese, served with your choice of dipping sauce
|THE OG
|$9.00
Your choice of Protein, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, House Jalapeno Queso, Shredded romaine, and Sour Cream.
- 2