Columbus American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Columbus

Saucy Brew Works image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Saucy Brew Works

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Wings
half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese.
Choose from:
Buffalo
White BBQ
Bee's Sting
Bronco's Chili Sauce
Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings
Nashville Hot
Kung Pao
Pulled Pork
smoked pork shoulder, Carolina bbq sauce, provolone, brussels sprout slaw
More about Saucy Brew Works
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bosco Sticks$7.00
French Fries$3.00
BYO App Platter$11.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
3 Boneless Wings Combo$4.99
3 Boneless Wings with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Wings$15.99
Fresh wings, chili powder rub, homemade hot sauce, side of bleu cheese dressing
Fork N' Knife BBQ Ribs$33.99
Slow cooked, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, mac n' cheese & slaw.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$10.99
with marinara sauce
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar image

 

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar

51 East Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Dream$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
Shroom Burger$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
The Nuggs$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
More about Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill

503 South Front Street Suite 101, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
That Ugly Lamp$19.00
bacon lardons, brussel sprouts, parmesan, balsamic gastrique
Pair with Tripel or Kiona Riesling
Mother’s Ring$19.00
rosemary, garlic confit, prosciutto, burrata, cracked pepper
Pair with Rugged Expanse Belgian Stout or Inkarri Malbec
Saison - Bottle$14.00
Our original Saison. Rustic, earthy, complex spice notes in the aroma. Subtle cardamon and nutmeg. 7% ABV
More about Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
CLEAVER image

 

CLEAVER

1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE, GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$14.00
Gently Smoked Pork Shoulder, TB&G Ham, House Pickled Spicy Ohio Cucumber, Smoked Mustard, Smoked Gouda & Matija Ciabatta
Hush Puppies$6.00
House Made Hushpuppies
Scotch Egg$7.00
The Butcher & Grocer Sausage, Fried Around A Sunny Meadow Farm Soft Boiled Egg, Chips, Dill
More about CLEAVER
Milestone 229 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milestone 229

229 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charcuterie Board$19.95
Speck Alto Adige, Ilerico Longaniza adn Lomo Serrano meats, Bleu d'Auvergne, fontina adn Bellavitano Espresso cheese, house pickles, roasted cashews, Woodford cherry jam, toasted sourdough
Banana Pudding$8.25
caramelized banana, vanilla wafers
Warm Pretzel Bread$11.25
Baverian Whole-Grain Butter
More about Milestone 229
Roosters image

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

121 South High Street, Columbus

Avg 4 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Spanish Beef$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2885 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Pesto Pizza$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
Mean Green$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
Spicy Yuma Pizza$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Harvest
Roosters image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Roosters
Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
The Chimi Burger$12.99
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado mousse, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$10.99
Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, housemade BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces.
More about Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern
Stadium image

 

Stadium

101 Mill St STE 105, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cauliflower Burger$12.00
OMG Cauliflower$8.00
Pizza Fries$9.00
More about Stadium
Natalie's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Natalie's

945 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arancini$11.00
Crispy risotto balls, goat cheese, marinara, Parmesan-Romano, fresh herbs
*Vegetarian, prepared in peanut oil
Bianco$15.00
House made ricotta, Parmesan Reggiano, virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, basil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions.
Funky Funghi$15.00
Mixed mushrooms, gorgonzola, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fresh herbs, truffle oil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions
More about Natalie's
The Crest image

 

The Crest

2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PEPPERONI$15.00
PEP, PICKLED PEPPERS
CHEESE$14.00
MOZZ, PARM, HOT HONEY
Carrots$11.00
creme fraiche, coriander, sorghum, black walnut
More about The Crest
Over The Counter image

 

Over The Counter

5596 N High Street, Worthington

Avg 4.6 (895 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$12.99
Black bean veggie burger, spring mix, tomato, avocado and chipotle sour cream on a split top bun
Grilled Cheese$6.99
Cheddar, provolone, swiss, grilled tomato and spicy mayo on grilled sourdough
Full Route 23$9.49
Spring mix, fried herbed goat cheese medallions, balsamic marinated shallots, strawberries and candied walnuts with our House 23 dressing
More about Over The Counter
Ethyl & Tank image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ethyl & Tank

19 E 13th Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tank Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs any way, potatoes, sausage link, bacon, served with fresh toast
Chicken N' Waffles$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, authentic belgian waffles, spicy honey drizzle
Waffle Fries with Brie$12.00
Bacon wrapped brie, spicy honey drizzles, served with waffle fries
More about Ethyl & Tank
101 Beer Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parmesan Fries$3.50
Fries tossed w/ Parmesan & Parsley (V)
101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
Pork Belly Cuban$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Texas Steele BBQ image

BBQ

Texas Steele BBQ

1060 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast$15.00
Each pound of Turkey comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
Smoked Pork Spare Ribs$23.00
White oak smoked spare ribs. You can buy by the bone, Half or Whole slab
Three Meats$18.00
Triple Helping of Brisket $6.00 Extra
More about Texas Steele BBQ
Red Door BBQ image

BBQ

Red Door BBQ

177 S Cypress Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burnt Ends Sandwich$8.00
Baby-Back Rib Platter$15.00
Burnt Ends Sandwich Platter$14.00
More about Red Door BBQ
Amano's image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Amano's Burger$11.00
Classic burger with your choice of cheese
16" Cheese Build Your Own$15.00
Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half
Pot Stickers$10.00
Pork filled dumplings with a spicy teriyaki sauce
More about Amano's
Bodega image

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Wrap$13.00
Secret Recipe Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Cheese, House Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tabasco Aioli in a Whole Wheat Wrap, Served with Shoestring Fries.
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers$14.00
Five Buttermilk Brined Tenders dredged in Chef's Secret Recipe Seasoned Flour and fried til Crispy and Golden Brown. Served with shoestring fries and spicy Tobasco aioli.
Bodega Famous Grilled Cheese$12.00
Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato Aioli, and Arugula served with Tomato-Basil Bisque.
More about Bodega
High Bank Distillery image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Harvest$13.00
Local Kale, root vegetables, roasted pumpkin seeds, dried fruit, and crumbled goat cheese with a blood orange balsamic vinaigrette.
Crispy Brussels$9.00
with sweet chili glaze, cilantro & sweet potato shoestrings. Can be gluten free if they are sautéed and are served with out the sweet potato.
BLT Caesar$12.00
romaine hearts, blonde frisee, arugula, smoked bacon,
heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons & fresh
grated pecorino cheese with a house caesar dressing. Gluten free without the croutons.
More about High Bank Distillery
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus

1646 Neil Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sloppy Seconds$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Avocado & Toast$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two scrambled eggs topped with American cheese on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of side. Add any breakfast protein for $1.00.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
Townhall image

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Thai Peanut$12.00
Seasoned Chicken, Seared Hoisin Tofu, or Vegan Chicken | Turmeric Rice | Peanut Sauce | Mixed Veg | Herbs
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
More about Townhall
Club 185 image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Club 185

185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Blue Jacket Dairy curds w/ honey mustard sauce
185 Burger$4.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & mayo
Beer Cheese Fries$8.00
fries, beer cheese soup, pot roast, onion, jalapeno
More about Club 185
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2376 E. Main St., Bexley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Cheese Pizza$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
House Chop$11.00
iceberg, radicchio, pepperoncini, chickpeas, ricotta salata, house italian dressing
Spicy Yuma Pizza$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Harvest
The Market Italian Village image

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Italian Village

1022 Summit St, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Fries$8.00
delice whiz, honey, truffle, green onion
loaded $5 = add pepperoni bolognese, bacon, chives
Onion Petals$5.00
lots of parmesan & black pepper
Double Dose Impossible (VEG)$14.00
impossible burger (plant based protein), balsamic caramelized onions, delice whiz, dill pickle, curry ketchup on a squishy bun w/fries
More about The Market Italian Village
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall image

 

Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crunch Tots$9.00
Heaping Pile of Tots, Protein (Ground Beef, Ground Turkey, or House Black Beans), House White Jalapeno Queso, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Ranch. (Protein Substitutions Available)
Fajita Quesadillas$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with house seasoned peppers and onions, shredded cheese, served with your choice of dipping sauce
THE OG$9.00
Your choice of Protein, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, House Jalapeno Queso, Shredded romaine, and Sour Cream.
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

