Columbus bars & lounges you'll love

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lineage Brewing
2971 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Banh Mi
|$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with Vietnamese inspired meat balls. Served with cilantro mayo, pickled carrots and kettle chips.
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with provolone and Ohio goat cheddar cheese. Served with Tomato bisque and kettle chips.
|Whole Pizza
|$25.00
13 x17 inch Grandma style pan pizza. made with our house made dough and sauce. If requesting toppings on half, please select that option.
Whole Pizzas take 25-30 minutes.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bristol Republic
1124 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Double Stacked, Coleslaw, Sweet Pickles, House Durkee's Dressing, Served on a Brioche Bun Provided by Auddino’s bakery. Served with House Chips.
|Classic Mac
|$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bosco Sticks
|$7.00
|French Fries
|$3.00
|BYO App Platter
|$11.00
ROOH
685 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|PANEER PINWHEEL
|$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
|CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA
|$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar
51 East Gay St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bacon Dream
|$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
|Shroom Burger
|$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
|The Nuggs
|$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
CLEAVER
1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE, GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$14.00
Gently Smoked Pork Shoulder, TB&G Ham, House Pickled Spicy Ohio Cucumber, Smoked Mustard, Smoked Gouda & Matija Ciabatta
|Hush Puppies
|$6.00
House Made Hushpuppies
|Scotch Egg
|$7.00
The Butcher & Grocer Sausage, Fried Around A Sunny Meadow Farm Soft Boiled Egg, Chips, Dill
FRENCH FRIES
Comune
677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus
|Popular items
|chocolate avocado cake (v)
|$9.00
chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs, whipped coconut. vegan. contains wheat and tree nut (coconut) allergens.
|pappardelle with mushroom ragu
|$22.00
king trumpet mushrooms, house-made ricotta, pine nuts, sage.
|comune salad (v+)
|$14.00
tender greens, seasonal vegetables, nut brittle, crouton, apple-butter vinaigrette, woodruff farms cheese or vegan ricotta. contains wheat, dairy, nut allergens that can be modified.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Popular items
|2 pcs Fish Basket
|$15.99
2 pieces of our signature fried fish, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)/or French Fries
|Mississippi Fried Fish
|$17.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection
2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
|Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
|$15.99
Our Signature Gumbo! FOOD NETWORK FAMOUS!!!
Our gumbo is full of chicken, full of sausages, the holy trinity, and is chopped full of gumbo happiness called FLAVOR!!!
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
1577 King Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Crispy Tofu Meal
|$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Deep fried tofu served with sweet soy chili sauce.
Gluten free friendly option.
|Lumpia (2)
|$3.50
Deep fried pork or veggie spring roll.
|Chicken Pyanggang (Bone In) Meal
|$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Chicken quarter marinated in coconut milk infused with caramelized garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and freshly burnt coconut shavings to create a memorable, savory coconut curried chicken dish.
Gluten free friendly.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bulgogi [GF]
|$19.50
Thinly Sliced Ribeye Beef (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake. Served on White Sushi Rice + Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce).
|Ohsho Gyoza [V]
|$8.50
Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings (Imported from Japan's famous Osaka Ohsho) + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm). Served with our Gyoza Dipping Sauce.
|Poke Bowl
Artisan-crafted poke served on white or brown sushi rice.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
The Daily Growler
2812 Fishinger Rd, Upper Arlington
|Popular items
|Bell's : Oberon
Style: Wheat Ale
ABV: 5.80%
TDGSKU: 000251
|Kentucky : Bourbon Barrel Ale
Style: Ale
ABV: 8.20%
TDGSKU: 000014
|Columbus Brewing : Bodhi Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.30%
TDGSKU: 000013
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
|The Chimi Burger
|$12.99
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado mousse, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, housemade BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces.
Habanero's - Yard St
1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights
|Popular items
|Taco Shrimp
|$4.00
|Taco Tinga
|$3.00
|Pozole
|$10.00
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Classy Lady
|$4.50
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)
|Wiener Box
Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + fries or tots. Every purchased Wiener Box = a donation to Huckleberry House!
|Cowgirl Carmen
|$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)
Stadium
101 Mill St STE 105, Gahanna
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Burger
|$12.00
|OMG Cauliflower
|$8.00
|Pizza Fries
|$9.00
TAPAS
Fireproof Restaurant
1026 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Elote
|$10.00
corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese
|Roman Artichoke
|$10.00
grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt
|Pork Belly
|$14.00
gochujang glaze
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Picatta
|$22.00
green beans, mushrooms, capers, house-made pasta, lemon cream sauce
|Bolognese
|$21.00
potato gnocchi, chianti braised pork, beef meat sauce
|Large House Salad
|$7.00
romaine, pasta salad, green beans tomato, onion, house-made vinaigrette
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Capricciosa Pizza
|$16.00
|Lasagna
|$16.00
|Fattoush Salad
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ethyl & Tank
19 E 13th Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Tank Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs any way, potatoes, sausage link, bacon, served with fresh toast
|Chicken N' Waffles
|$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, authentic belgian waffles, spicy honey drizzle
|Waffle Fries with Brie
|$12.00
Bacon wrapped brie, spicy honey drizzles, served with waffle fries
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2454 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
|Potato Skins
|$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Vegan
|$4.50
Roasted Yukon gold potatoes, Shiitake mushrooms, on a hand-pressed corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, green salsa.
|Flour Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, Melted cheese, your choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo and our Serrano-cream sauce
|Pescado (Red Snapper Fish)
|$5.50
"THE BEST FISH TACO IN OHIO" Beer-battered snapper, cabbage. pico de gallo, serrano pepper-cream sauce on a FLOUR tortilla.
Law Bird
740 S High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|SINGLE COCKTAIL (w)
|$12.50
One Single Cocktail, ready to drink.
|TRICK-OR-TREAT YOURSELF (w)
|$30.00
Three cocktails off our Trick-orTreat yourself menu! Plus a handful of candy, a bag of chips, and a THUNDERBIRD for good measure!
|FOUR SINGLES (w)
|$42.00
Choose Four Single Cocktails. Ready to drink when you are!
*Requires "meal" choice for $.50
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS
|Popular items
|Chili Garlic Shrimp Bowl
|$15.00
Shrimp tossed in a classic garlic dry rub and grilled with our signature chili baste.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
|Grilled Pork Belly Bowl
|$14.00
Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
|Steamed Bun Slider
|$5.00
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Popular items
|Best of All to go
|$16.00
Half a pound of boneless wings and half a pound of traditional wings with a side of waffle fries. No substitutions please
|Buffalo Chicken Dip To Go
|$13.00
Ranch based buffalo chicken and cheese dip, big pretzel, celery, carrots and chips
|Tavern Chicken Salad (to go)
|$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken with your choice of sauce or dry rub topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion straws and a ciabatta croutons.
FRENCH FRIES
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
850 N 4th St, Columbus
|Popular items
|COMB YOUR HAT THE WAY I LIKE IT 4pk
|$16.99
Cheesecake Sour Ale brewed w/ Lemon, Raspberry, Graham Crackers, Vanilla and Milk Sugar - 7% ABV
|MOMMA NEEDS HER FRUIT PUNCH 4pk
|$16.99
DDH IPA - 7%
|DAD BOD DOUBLE CHEESE
|$15.00
Two 4oz beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo.
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Popular items
|Amano's Burger
|$11.00
Classic burger with your choice of cheese
|16" Cheese Build Your Own
|$15.00
Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half
|Pot Stickers
|$10.00
Pork filled dumplings with a spicy teriyaki sauce
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N.4th street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pizza Bread
|$10.45
Start with our garlic bread and cheese then add pepperoni. Crisp up in the oven and add marinara on the side.
|Pepperoni Slice
|$6.00
Specialty blend of locally made Ezzo Pepperoni covered in 100% whole milk Mozzarella Cheese on a thin NY style crust.
|Mediterranean Vegetable Slice
|$7.00
Not your traditional veggie pie. This one is loaded with Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Carmelized Red Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese.
SANDWICHES
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Secret Recipe Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Cheese, House Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tabasco Aioli in a Whole Wheat Wrap, Served with Shoestring Fries.
|Southern Fried Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
Five Buttermilk Brined Tenders dredged in Chef's Secret Recipe Seasoned Flour and fried til Crispy and Golden Brown. Served with shoestring fries and spicy Tobasco aioli.
|Bodega Famous Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato Aioli, and Arugula served with Tomato-Basil Bisque.
