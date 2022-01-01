Columbus bars & lounges you'll love

Lineage Brewing image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lineage Brewing

2971 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Banh Mi$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with Vietnamese inspired meat balls. Served with cilantro mayo, pickled carrots and kettle chips.
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with provolone and Ohio goat cheddar cheese. Served with Tomato bisque and kettle chips.
Whole Pizza$25.00
13 x17 inch Grandma style pan pizza. made with our house made dough and sauce. If requesting toppings on half, please select that option.
Whole Pizzas take 25-30 minutes.
Bristol Republic image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
Southern Fried Chicken$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Double Stacked, Coleslaw, Sweet Pickles, House Durkee's Dressing, Served on a Brioche Bun Provided by Auddino’s bakery. Served with House Chips.
Classic Mac$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bosco Sticks$7.00
French Fries$3.00
BYO App Platter$11.00
ROOH image

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PANEER PINWHEEL$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
BUTTER CHICKEN$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar image

 

Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar

51 East Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Dream$16.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, bacon jam, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, spicy bbq, onion ring, brioche bun
Shroom Burger$14.00
6 oz Butcher & Grocer ground beef, roasted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onions,
stilton blue cheese spread, brioche bun
The Nuggs$15.00
1 pound of buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, side of uptown sauce
CLEAVER image

 

CLEAVER

1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE, GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$14.00
Gently Smoked Pork Shoulder, TB&G Ham, House Pickled Spicy Ohio Cucumber, Smoked Mustard, Smoked Gouda & Matija Ciabatta
Hush Puppies$6.00
House Made Hushpuppies
Scotch Egg$7.00
The Butcher & Grocer Sausage, Fried Around A Sunny Meadow Farm Soft Boiled Egg, Chips, Dill
Comune image

FRENCH FRIES

Comune

677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (1339 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
chocolate avocado cake (v)$9.00
chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs, whipped coconut. vegan. contains wheat and tree nut (coconut) allergens.
pappardelle with mushroom ragu$22.00
king trumpet mushrooms, house-made ricotta, pine nuts, sage.
comune salad (v+)$14.00
tender greens, seasonal vegetables, nut brittle, crouton, apple-butter vinaigrette, woodruff farms cheese or vegan ricotta. contains wheat, dairy, nut allergens that can be modified.
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 pcs Fish Basket$15.99
2 pieces of our signature fried fish, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)/or French Fries
Mississippi Fried Fish$17.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection
2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$15.99
Our Signature Gumbo! FOOD NETWORK FAMOUS!!!
Our gumbo is full of chicken, full of sausages, the holy trinity, and is chopped full of gumbo happiness called FLAVOR!!!
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino image

 

Bonifacio: Modern Filipino

1577 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Tofu Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Deep fried tofu served with sweet soy chili sauce.
Gluten free friendly option.
Lumpia (2)$3.50
Deep fried pork or veggie spring roll.
Chicken Pyanggang (Bone In) Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Chicken quarter marinated in coconut milk infused with caramelized garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and freshly burnt coconut shavings to create a memorable, savory coconut curried chicken dish.
Gluten free friendly.
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bulgogi [GF]$19.50
Thinly Sliced Ribeye Beef (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake. Served on White Sushi Rice + Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce).
Ohsho Gyoza [V]$8.50
Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings (Imported from Japan's famous Osaka Ohsho) + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm). Served with our Gyoza Dipping Sauce.
Poke Bowl
Artisan-crafted poke served on white or brown sushi rice.
Roosters image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
The Daily Growler image

 

The Daily Growler

2812 Fishinger Rd, Upper Arlington

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bell's : Oberon
Style: Wheat Ale
ABV: 5.80%
TDGSKU: 000251
Kentucky : Bourbon Barrel Ale
Style: Ale
ABV: 8.20%
TDGSKU: 000014
Columbus Brewing : Bodhi Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.30%
TDGSKU: 000013
Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
The Chimi Burger$12.99
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado mousse, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$10.99
Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, housemade BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces.
Habanero's - Yard St image

 

Habanero's - Yard St

1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Shrimp$4.00
Taco Tinga$3.00
Pozole$10.00
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classy Lady$4.50
Cheese sauce & crushed potato chips (Veg/Vegan)
Wiener Box
Double the wieners, double the fun! Includes 2 regular Dogs + fries or tots. Every purchased Wiener Box = a donation to Huckleberry House!
Cowgirl Carmen$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
cheddar, & crushed Fritos (Veg/Vegan)
Stadium image

 

Stadium

101 Mill St STE 105, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cauliflower Burger$12.00
OMG Cauliflower$8.00
Pizza Fries$9.00
Fireproof Restaurant image

TAPAS

Fireproof Restaurant

1026 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Elote$10.00
corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese
Roman Artichoke$10.00
grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt
Pork Belly$14.00
gochujang glaze
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$22.00
green beans, mushrooms, capers, house-made pasta, lemon cream sauce
Bolognese$21.00
potato gnocchi, chianti braised pork, beef meat sauce
Large House Salad$7.00
romaine, pasta salad, green beans tomato, onion, house-made vinaigrette
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar

495 S 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capricciosa Pizza$16.00
Lasagna$16.00
Fattoush Salad$5.00
Ethyl & Tank image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ethyl & Tank

19 E 13th Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tank Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs any way, potatoes, sausage link, bacon, served with fresh toast
Chicken N' Waffles$12.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, authentic belgian waffles, spicy honey drizzle
Waffle Fries with Brie$12.00
Bacon wrapped brie, spicy honey drizzles, served with waffle fries
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2454 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Potato Skins$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan$4.50
Roasted Yukon gold potatoes, Shiitake mushrooms, on a hand-pressed corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, green salsa.
Flour Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla, Melted cheese, your choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo and our Serrano-cream sauce
Pescado (Red Snapper Fish)$5.50
"THE BEST FISH TACO IN OHIO" Beer-battered snapper, cabbage. pico de gallo, serrano pepper-cream sauce on a FLOUR tortilla.
Law Bird image

 

Law Bird

740 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SINGLE COCKTAIL (w)$12.50
One Single Cocktail, ready to drink.
TRICK-OR-TREAT YOURSELF (w)$30.00
Three cocktails off our Trick-orTreat yourself menu! Plus a handful of candy, a bag of chips, and a THUNDERBIRD for good measure!
FOUR SINGLES (w)$42.00
Choose Four Single Cocktails. Ready to drink when you are!
*Requires "meal" choice for $.50
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Garlic Shrimp Bowl$15.00
Shrimp tossed in a classic garlic dry rub and grilled with our signature chili baste.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
Grilled Pork Belly Bowl$14.00
Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
Steamed Bun Slider$5.00
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Best of All to go$16.00
Half a pound of boneless wings and half a pound of traditional wings with a side of waffle fries. No substitutions please
Buffalo Chicken Dip To Go$13.00
Ranch based buffalo chicken and cheese dip, big pretzel, celery, carrots and chips
Tavern Chicken Salad (to go)$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken with your choice of sauce or dry rub topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion straws and a ciabatta croutons.
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen

850 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (906 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COMB YOUR HAT THE WAY I LIKE IT 4pk$16.99
Cheesecake Sour Ale brewed w/ Lemon, Raspberry, Graham Crackers, Vanilla and Milk Sugar - 7% ABV
MOMMA NEEDS HER FRUIT PUNCH 4pk$16.99
DDH IPA - 7%
DAD BOD DOUBLE CHEESE$15.00
Two 4oz beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo.
Amano's image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Amano's Burger$11.00
Classic burger with your choice of cheese
16" Cheese Build Your Own$15.00
Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half
Pot Stickers$10.00
Pork filled dumplings with a spicy teriyaki sauce
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N.4th street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Bread$10.45
Start with our garlic bread and cheese then add pepperoni. Crisp up in the oven and add marinara on the side.
Pepperoni Slice$6.00
Specialty blend of locally made Ezzo Pepperoni covered in 100% whole milk Mozzarella Cheese on a thin NY style crust.
Mediterranean Vegetable Slice$7.00
Not your traditional veggie pie. This one is loaded with Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Carmelized Red Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese.
Bodega image

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Wrap$13.00
Secret Recipe Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Cheese, House Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tabasco Aioli in a Whole Wheat Wrap, Served with Shoestring Fries.
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers$14.00
Five Buttermilk Brined Tenders dredged in Chef's Secret Recipe Seasoned Flour and fried til Crispy and Golden Brown. Served with shoestring fries and spicy Tobasco aioli.
Bodega Famous Grilled Cheese$12.00
Swiss, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato Aioli, and Arugula served with Tomato-Basil Bisque.
