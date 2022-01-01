Columbus breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Columbus

Bristol Republic image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
Southern Fried Chicken$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Double Stacked, Coleslaw, Sweet Pickles, House Durkee's Dressing, Served on a Brioche Bun Provided by Auddino’s bakery. Served with House Chips.
Classic Mac$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
More about Bristol Republic
Portia's Diner image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Portia's Diner

3269 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sawsage Pizza$16.00
Carrot Ginger
Fruit Cup$3.00
More about Portia's Diner
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino image

 

Bonifacio: Modern Filipino

1577 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Tofu Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Deep fried tofu served with sweet soy chili sauce.
Gluten free friendly option.
Lumpia (2)$3.50
Deep fried pork or veggie spring roll.
Chicken Pyanggang (Bone In) Meal$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Chicken quarter marinated in coconut milk infused with caramelized garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and freshly burnt coconut shavings to create a memorable, savory coconut curried chicken dish.
Gluten free friendly.
More about Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#12 Eggs Benedict$10.00
#4 Big Breakfast$14.50
#6 Hotcakes/French Toast/or Waffle & Meat$9.50
More about Tommy's Diner
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Eddy's Chicken and Waffles

3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken and Waffles$9.99
Small Chicken Tenders$5.99
Belgian Waffle$4.50
More about Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
Tee Jaye's #3 image

 

Tee Jaye's #3

350 S. Hamilton Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickle Spears$5.99
Corned beef hash$7.95
Spinach Omelette$9.10
More about Tee Jaye's #3
101 Beer Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parmesan Fries$3.50
Fries tossed w/ Parmesan & Parsley (V)
101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
Pork Belly Cuban$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Tee Jaye's #1 image

 

Tee Jaye's #1

1385 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickle Spears$5.99
Hen House Special$8.95
Spinach Omelette$9.10
More about Tee Jaye's #1
Emmett's Cafe image

 

Emmett's Cafe

744 S High, Columbus

Avg 5 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One-Handed$6.50
english muffin, egg (over hard), melty cheese, crispy prosciutto, and house-made rosemary aioli
Overnight Oats$7.50
fresh blueberries, banana, walnuts, cinnamon, maple
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
scrambled eggs, jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avo, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
More about Emmett's Cafe
Barrel & Boar image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barrel & Boar

121 Mill St, Gahanna

Avg 4.4 (1954 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked BBQ Mac$17.99
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.
Side Salad (HOUSE)$4.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese & jalapeno cornbread croutons.
BBQ Family Feast for 4$74.99
Shareable for 4-6 people. Hushpuppy starter, meat board with brisket, ribs, wings, pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, garlic toast, cornbread, cole
slaw, pickles.
More about Barrel & Boar
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus

1646 Neil Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sloppy Seconds$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Avocado & Toast$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two scrambled eggs topped with American cheese on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of side. Add any breakfast protein for $1.00.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
Townhall image

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bone Broth$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
Thai Peanut$12.00
Seasoned Chicken, Seared Hoisin Tofu, or Vegan Chicken | Turmeric Rice | Peanut Sauce | Mixed Veg | Herbs
Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
More about Townhall
Olive & Lime - Columbus image

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
BABA GHANNOUJ
Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
LENTIL SOUP$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus
The Market Italian Village image

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Italian Village

1022 Summit St, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Fries$8.00
delice whiz, honey, truffle, green onion
loaded $5 = add pepperoni bolognese, bacon, chives
Onion Petals$5.00
lots of parmesan & black pepper
Double Dose Impossible (VEG)$14.00
impossible burger (plant based protein), balsamic caramelized onions, delice whiz, dill pickle, curry ketchup on a squishy bun w/fries
More about The Market Italian Village
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall image

 

Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crunch Tots$9.00
Heaping Pile of Tots, Protein (Ground Beef, Ground Turkey, or House Black Beans), House White Jalapeno Queso, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Ranch. (Protein Substitutions Available)
Fajita Quesadillas$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with house seasoned peppers and onions, shredded cheese, served with your choice of dipping sauce
THE OG$9.00
Your choice of Protein, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, House Jalapeno Queso, Shredded romaine, and Sour Cream.
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East image

 

Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Menage A Trois$6.50
Three slices of thick cut french toast topped with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup.
OG Burger$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
Hoe Benny$9.50
Toasted english muffin topped with smashed avocado, chorizo sausage, two over medium eggs, queso, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and finished with crema. Served with HOE fries. HOE fries can be substituted with any lunch side for the listed up-charge.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East
Tee Jaye's #4 image

 

Tee Jaye's #4

4048 W. Broad Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs$9.95
Biscuits & Gravy with Country Fries$4.95
Down yonder Breakfast$6.10
More about Tee Jaye's #4

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbus

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston