Columbus breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Columbus
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bristol Republic
1124 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
White Marble Farms Pork Shoulder, Served on a Kaiser Bun Provided by Auddino's Bakery, Served with House Tater Chips and Coleslaw
|Southern Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Double Stacked, Coleslaw, Sweet Pickles, House Durkee's Dressing, Served on a Brioche Bun Provided by Auddino’s bakery. Served with House Chips.
|Classic Mac
|$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Mac Sauce, topped with Crispy Cheddar and Panko Bread Crumb Crust. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork For an Upcharge.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Portia's Diner
3269 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Sawsage Pizza
|$16.00
|Carrot Ginger
|Fruit Cup
|$3.00
Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
1577 King Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Crispy Tofu Meal
|$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Deep fried tofu served with sweet soy chili sauce.
Gluten free friendly option.
|Lumpia (2)
|$3.50
Deep fried pork or veggie spring roll.
|Chicken Pyanggang (Bone In) Meal
|$12.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Chicken quarter marinated in coconut milk infused with caramelized garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and freshly burnt coconut shavings to create a memorable, savory coconut curried chicken dish.
Gluten free friendly.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Popular items
|#12 Eggs Benedict
|$10.00
|#4 Big Breakfast
|$14.50
|#6 Hotcakes/French Toast/or Waffle & Meat
|$9.50
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Chicken and Waffles
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
|Belgian Waffle
|$4.50
Tee Jaye's #3
350 S. Hamilton Road, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$5.99
|Corned beef hash
|$7.95
|Spinach Omelette
|$9.10
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Popular items
|Parmesan Fries
|$3.50
Fries tossed w/ Parmesan & Parsley (V)
|101 Wedge Salad
Baby Romaine, Double Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion & House Blue Cheese Dressing
|Pork Belly Cuban
|$12.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickles, Horseradish Mustard,
Telera Roll & Choice of Side
Tee Jaye's #1
1385 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$5.99
|Hen House Special
|$8.95
|Spinach Omelette
|$9.10
Emmett's Cafe
744 S High, Columbus
|Popular items
|One-Handed
|$6.50
english muffin, egg (over hard), melty cheese, crispy prosciutto, and house-made rosemary aioli
|Overnight Oats
|$7.50
fresh blueberries, banana, walnuts, cinnamon, maple
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
scrambled eggs, jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avo, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barrel & Boar
121 Mill St, Gahanna
|Popular items
|Baked BBQ Mac
|$17.99
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.
|Side Salad (HOUSE)
|$4.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese & jalapeno cornbread croutons.
|BBQ Family Feast for 4
|$74.99
Shareable for 4-6 people. Hushpuppy starter, meat board with brisket, ribs, wings, pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, garlic toast, cornbread, cole
slaw, pickles.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
1646 Neil Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Sloppy Seconds
|$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
|Avocado & Toast
|$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Two scrambled eggs topped with American cheese on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of side. Add any breakfast protein for $1.00.
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Beef Bone Broth
|$3.75
Made with 100% grass-fed beef, fresh organic vegetables, and a touch of ginger
|Thai Peanut
|$12.00
Seasoned Chicken, Seared Hoisin Tofu, or Vegan Chicken | Turmeric Rice | Peanut Sauce | Mixed Veg | Herbs
|Grilled Cheese Bars & Soup
|$11.00
Sour Dough | Herbed Butter | Organic Cheese | Arugula | Peppadews | Tomato Bisque
Add Bacon or Avocado +$2
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
|BABA GHANNOUJ
Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
|LENTIL SOUP
|$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Italian Village
1022 Summit St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Waffle Fries
|$8.00
delice whiz, honey, truffle, green onion
loaded $5 = add pepperoni bolognese, bacon, chives
|Onion Petals
|$5.00
lots of parmesan & black pepper
|Double Dose Impossible (VEG)
|$14.00
impossible burger (plant based protein), balsamic caramelized onions, delice whiz, dill pickle, curry ketchup on a squishy bun w/fries
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Crunch Tots
|$9.00
Heaping Pile of Tots, Protein (Ground Beef, Ground Turkey, or House Black Beans), House White Jalapeno Queso, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Ranch. (Protein Substitutions Available)
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with house seasoned peppers and onions, shredded cheese, served with your choice of dipping sauce
|THE OG
|$9.00
Your choice of Protein, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, House Jalapeno Queso, Shredded romaine, and Sour Cream.
Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East
51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus
|Popular items
|Menage A Trois
|$6.50
Three slices of thick cut french toast topped with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup.
|OG Burger
|$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
|Hoe Benny
|$9.50
Toasted english muffin topped with smashed avocado, chorizo sausage, two over medium eggs, queso, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and finished with crema. Served with HOE fries. HOE fries can be substituted with any lunch side for the listed up-charge.