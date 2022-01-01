Columbus burger restaurants you'll love
More about Seitan's Realm
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cain Raiser
|$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
|Cheezestake
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
More about GD Ritzys
GD Ritzys
4615 N High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|"Grand Ritz" Triple
|$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
|All Beef Hot Dog
|$3.59
All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.
|"The Ritz" Double
|$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
More about BurgerIM
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
121 South High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
More about Harvest
Harvest
2885 N High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Almond Pesto Pizza
|$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
|Mean Green
|$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
|Spicy Yuma Pizza
|$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Black Box Fix Easton
Black Box Fix Easton
4037 Fenlon street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Crabby Catfish Sandwich
|$12.00
CAJUN FRIED CATFISH, SPICY CRAB MAYO, RED ONION, PICKLES, ANCHO KALE SLAW. SERVED ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
|Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Sand
|$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Honey Garlic sauce, Cajun Ranch Slaw, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun w/ Herb Mayo
|OMG Stoner Fries
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce & Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries.
More about Lovells Tavern
Lovells Tavern
4265 Alum Creek Dr, Obetz
|Popular items
|Patty Melt Burger
|$10.00
|20 Breaded Wings
|$23.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
More about Harvest
Harvest
2376 E. Main St., Bexley
|Popular items
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
|House Chop
|$11.00
iceberg, radicchio, pepperoncini, chickpeas, ricotta salata, house italian dressing
|Spicy Yuma Pizza
|$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East
Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East
51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus
|Popular items
|Menage A Trois
|$6.50
Three slices of thick cut french toast topped with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup.
|OG Burger
|$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
|Hoe Benny
|$9.50
Toasted english muffin topped with smashed avocado, chorizo sausage, two over medium eggs, queso, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and finished with crema. Served with HOE fries. HOE fries can be substituted with any lunch side for the listed up-charge.
More about Average Joes Pub & Grill
Average Joes Pub & Grill
1515 Rome Hilliard Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Triangles
|$8.49
|BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$9.49
More about 463 N. High Street
463 N. High Street
463 N. High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.