Columbus burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Columbus

Seitan's Realm image

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cain Raiser$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
Cheezestake$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
More about Seitan's Realm
GD Ritzys image

 

GD Ritzys

4615 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"Grand Ritz" Triple$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
All Beef Hot Dog$3.59
All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.
"The Ritz" Double$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
More about GD Ritzys
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
More about Roosters
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

121 South High Street, Columbus

Avg 4 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Spanish Beef$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2885 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Pesto Pizza$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
Mean Green$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
Spicy Yuma Pizza$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Harvest
Black Box Fix Easton image

 

Black Box Fix Easton

4037 Fenlon street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crabby Catfish Sandwich$12.00
CAJUN FRIED CATFISH, SPICY CRAB MAYO, RED ONION, PICKLES, ANCHO KALE SLAW. SERVED ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Sand$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Honey Garlic sauce, Cajun Ranch Slaw, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun w/ Herb Mayo
OMG Stoner Fries$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce & Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries.
More about Black Box Fix Easton
Lovells Tavern image

 

Lovells Tavern

4265 Alum Creek Dr, Obetz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Patty Melt Burger$10.00
20 Breaded Wings$23.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Lovells Tavern
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2376 E. Main St., Bexley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Cheese Pizza$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
House Chop$11.00
iceberg, radicchio, pepperoncini, chickpeas, ricotta salata, house italian dressing
Spicy Yuma Pizza$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Harvest
Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East image

 

Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Menage A Trois$6.50
Three slices of thick cut french toast topped with powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup.
OG Burger$8.99
Fresh ground beef with grilled onion, topped with melted american cheese and sliced picked on a toasted potato roll.
Hoe Benny$9.50
Toasted english muffin topped with smashed avocado, chorizo sausage, two over medium eggs, queso, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and finished with crema. Served with HOE fries. HOE fries can be substituted with any lunch side for the listed up-charge.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East
Average Joes Pub & Grill image

 

Average Joes Pub & Grill

1515 Rome Hilliard Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Triangles$8.49
BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger$9.49
More about Average Joes Pub & Grill
463 N. High Street image

 

463 N. High Street

463 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 463 N. High Street
Flavor 91 Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Flavor 91 Bistro

5186 East Main Street, Whitehall

Avg 4.6 (1857 reviews)
Takeout
More about Flavor 91 Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbus

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston