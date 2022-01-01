Columbus sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Columbus
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cain Raiser
|$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
|Cheezestake
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
121 South High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
|The Chimi Burger
|$12.99
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado mousse, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
|Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, housemade BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces.
BAGELS
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET
59 Spruce St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Half Dozen
|$7.50
|Single Bacon
|$1.00
|1 Bagel
|$1.30
Black Box Fix Easton
4037 Fenlon street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Crabby Catfish Sandwich
|$12.00
CAJUN FRIED CATFISH, SPICY CRAB MAYO, RED ONION, PICKLES, ANCHO KALE SLAW. SERVED ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
|Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Sand
|$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Honey Garlic sauce, Cajun Ranch Slaw, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun w/ Herb Mayo
|OMG Stoner Fries
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce & Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$14.00
1/3lb patty topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, house-made pickle, garlic aioli, crisp romaine lettuce, on a brioche bun
-Burgers come with fries-
|Hawaiian High Five
|$10.00
Slow roasted adobo pork topped with
a grilled pineapple bacon slaw and
our homemade chipotle bbq sauce.
|Caddyshack
|$10.00
Slow roasted chicken topped chopped bacon, provolone cheese, house pickles, chopped romaine, and a homemade stone ground honey mustard
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smoked on High BBQ
755 S High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.
|1/4 Slab Ribs
|$10.00
Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.
|Cole Slaw
|$2.50
A BBQ classic. Tangy, sweet and made fresh daily.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Today Special
|$11.75
HOLY GUCAMOLE!!!! Roast turkey, fresh avocado guacamole, cilantro lime Aoli, hot pepper cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce grilled on 9 grain!!!
|#5 The Cuban
|$11.50
Smoked ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard, mayo; served grilled on ciabatta
|#11 Brown Bag Sub
|$9.50
Smoked ham, capicola, pastrami, salami, swiss, hot pepper jack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, italian dressing; served hot or cold on a hoagie roll
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
1646 Neil Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Sloppy Seconds
|$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
|Avocado & Toast
|$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.99
Two scrambled eggs topped with American cheese on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of side. Add any breakfast protein for $1.00.
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
|BABA GHANNOUJ
Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
|LENTIL SOUP
|$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
Average Joes Pub & Grill
1515 Rome Hilliard Rd, Columbus
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Triangles
|$8.49
|BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$9.49
Barrel & Boar
59 Spruce Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket
|$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Flavor 91 Bistro
5186 East Main Street, Whitehall
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
2941 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Chopped Burger
|$15.00
8OZ. BURGER TOPPED WITH CAMBAZOLA CHEESE, BACON-ONION JAM, AND RED WINE GLAZE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
|3 Meats Plate
|$18.00
CHOOSE THREE MEATS AND 2 SIDES.
|Hanks Way
|$14.00
SMOKED BRISKET TOPPED WITH PICKLED VEGETABLES AND HANK’S WHITE BBQ SAUCE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
900 Mohawk Street, Columbus
Alchemy Cafe - Parsons Ave
625 Parsons Ave, Columbus