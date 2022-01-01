Columbus sandwich spots you'll love

Seitan's Realm image

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cain Raiser$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
Cheezestake$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
Seitan's Realm
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Roosters
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumpster Fries$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
10 Traditional Wings (Same Sauce)$12.99
10 Traditional Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Roosters
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

121 South High Street, Columbus

Avg 4 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Spanish Beef$7.99
BurgerIM
Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
The Chimi Burger$12.99
Two smashed-cooked patties topped with Monterey Jack cheese, avocado mousse, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and house made chimichurri sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$10.99
Fresh chicken tenders marinated in buttermilk and 6 spices hand battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries, housemade BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces.
Pat and Gracies - Kitchen x Tavern
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET image

BAGELS

Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen$7.50
Single Bacon$1.00
1 Bagel$1.30
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET
Black Box Fix Easton image

 

Black Box Fix Easton

4037 Fenlon street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crabby Catfish Sandwich$12.00
CAJUN FRIED CATFISH, SPICY CRAB MAYO, RED ONION, PICKLES, ANCHO KALE SLAW. SERVED ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN.
Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Sand$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Honey Garlic sauce, Cajun Ranch Slaw, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun w/ Herb Mayo
OMG Stoner Fries$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Cajun Cheese Sauce & Scallions. Served over Garlic Parmesan Fresh Cut Fries.
Black Box Fix Easton
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$14.00
1/3lb patty topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, house-made pickle, garlic aioli, crisp romaine lettuce, on a brioche bun
-Burgers come with fries-
Hawaiian High Five$10.00
Slow roasted adobo pork topped with
a grilled pineapple bacon slaw and
our homemade chipotle bbq sauce.
Caddyshack$10.00
Slow roasted chicken topped chopped bacon, provolone cheese, house pickles, chopped romaine, and a homemade stone ground honey mustard
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Smoked on High BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoked on High BBQ

755 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$8.00
15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.
1/4 Slab Ribs$10.00
Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.
Cole Slaw$2.50
A BBQ classic. Tangy, sweet and made fresh daily.
Smoked on High BBQ
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Today Special$11.75
HOLY GUCAMOLE!!!! Roast turkey, fresh avocado guacamole, cilantro lime Aoli, hot pepper cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce grilled on 9 grain!!!
#5 The Cuban$11.50
Smoked ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard, mayo; served grilled on ciabatta
#11 Brown Bag Sub$9.50
Smoked ham, capicola, pastrami, salami, swiss, hot pepper jack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, italian dressing; served hot or cold on a hoagie roll
The Brown Bag Deli
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus

1646 Neil Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sloppy Seconds$9.25
Two eggs any style served with HOE fries, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Avocado & Toast$10.99
Two pieces of toasted wheat with everything seasoning, two over medium eggs, topped with pico de gallo and served with a cup of fruit.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two scrambled eggs topped with American cheese on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of side. Add any breakfast protein for $1.00.
Hangovereasy - Columbus Ohio State Campus
Olive & Lime - Columbus image

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
BABA GHANNOUJ
Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
LENTIL SOUP$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
Olive & Lime - Columbus
Average Joes Pub & Grill image

 

Average Joes Pub & Grill

1515 Rome Hilliard Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Triangles$8.49
BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger$9.49
Average Joes Pub & Grill
Barrel & Boar image

 

Barrel & Boar

59 Spruce Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Brisket$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
Barrel & Boar
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

900 Mohawk Street, Columbua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Flavor 91 Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Flavor 91 Bistro

5186 East Main Street, Whitehall

Avg 4.6 (1857 reviews)
Takeout
Flavor 91 Bistro
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

2941 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Burger$15.00
8OZ. BURGER TOPPED WITH CAMBAZOLA CHEESE, BACON-ONION JAM, AND RED WINE GLAZE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
3 Meats Plate$18.00
CHOOSE THREE MEATS AND 2 SIDES.
Hanks Way$14.00
SMOKED BRISKET TOPPED WITH PICKLED VEGETABLES AND HANK’S WHITE BBQ SAUCE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Preston Eatery

1093 Bethel Road, Columbus

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Preston Eatery
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

900 Mohawk Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Restaurant banner

 

Alchemy Cafe - Parsons Ave

625 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Alchemy Cafe - Parsons Ave

