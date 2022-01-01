Columbus dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Columbus

GD Ritzys image

 

GD Ritzys

4615 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"Grand Ritz" Triple$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
All Beef Hot Dog$3.59
All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.
"The Ritz" Double$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
More about GD Ritzys
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Today Special$11.75
HOLY GUCAMOLE!!!! Roast turkey, fresh avocado guacamole, cilantro lime Aoli, hot pepper cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce grilled on 9 grain!!!
#5 The Cuban$11.50
Smoked ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard, mayo; served grilled on ciabatta
#11 Brown Bag Sub$9.50
Smoked ham, capicola, pastrami, salami, swiss, hot pepper jack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, mayo, italian dressing; served hot or cold on a hoagie roll
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Dakshin image

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Nan$3.49
Oven-Baked Flat Bread Slathered with Butter.
Vindaloo$13.99
Cubes of potatoes, with your choice of protein in goan style vindaloo masala.
Plain Nan$2.99
Oven-Baked Flat Bread.
More about Dakshin
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

3998 Gramercy Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (719 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

714 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (809 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

900 Mohawk Street, Columbua

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

160 S High Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (809 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

59 Spruce Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (809 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1281 Grandview Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

900 Mohawk Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (310 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbus

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston