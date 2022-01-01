Columbus food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Columbus
Shrimp Lips Seafood
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Fish and Shrimp Platter (2pc Fish,7shrimp)
|$23.99
Tilapia, Whiting, or Cod, with 7 Jumbo Shrimp served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies
|Shrimp Philly
|$15.99
Served with Cajun Fries
|Fish Meal
|$14.99
2pc Tilapia, Whiting or Cod, served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cain Raiser
|$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
|Cheezestake
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
6665 Huntley Rd Unit B, Columbus
|Popular items
|Spicy Korean Pork Bowl
|$9.00
|Diet Coke (12 oz)
|$1.00
|Brisket Bowl
|$10.00
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$14.00
1/3lb patty topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, house-made pickle, garlic aioli, crisp romaine lettuce, on a brioche bun
-Burgers come with fries-
|Hawaiian High Five
|$10.00
Slow roasted adobo pork topped with
a grilled pineapple bacon slaw and
our homemade chipotle bbq sauce.
|Caddyshack
|$10.00
Slow roasted chicken topped chopped bacon, provolone cheese, house pickles, chopped romaine, and a homemade stone ground honey mustard
BBQ
Texas Steele BBQ
1060 King Ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast
|$15.00
Each pound of Turkey comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
|Smoked Pork Spare Ribs
|$23.00
White oak smoked spare ribs. You can buy by the bone, Half or Whole slab
|Three Meats
|$18.00
Triple Helping of Brisket $6.00 Extra
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY
3012 E. Broad St, Columbus
|Popular items
|#6 Egg, Pastrami, PJ, Penos
|$5.99
|1 Bagel
|$1.29
|#2 Egg, Cheese, Bacon
|$5.29
