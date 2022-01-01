Columbus food trucks you'll love

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Must-try food trucks in Columbus

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and Shrimp Platter (2pc Fish,7shrimp)$23.99
Tilapia, Whiting, or Cod, with 7 Jumbo Shrimp served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies
Shrimp Philly$15.99
Served with Cajun Fries
Fish Meal$14.99
2pc Tilapia, Whiting or Cod, served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Seitan's Realm image

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cain Raiser$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
Cheezestake$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
More about Seitan's Realm
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill image

 

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill

6665 Huntley Rd Unit B, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Korean Pork Bowl$9.00
Diet Coke (12 oz)$1.00
Brisket Bowl$10.00
More about Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$14.00
1/3lb patty topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, house-made pickle, garlic aioli, crisp romaine lettuce, on a brioche bun
-Burgers come with fries-
Hawaiian High Five$10.00
Slow roasted adobo pork topped with
a grilled pineapple bacon slaw and
our homemade chipotle bbq sauce.
Caddyshack$10.00
Slow roasted chicken topped chopped bacon, provolone cheese, house pickles, chopped romaine, and a homemade stone ground honey mustard
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Texas Steele BBQ image

BBQ

Texas Steele BBQ

1060 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast$15.00
Each pound of Turkey comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
Smoked Pork Spare Ribs$23.00
White oak smoked spare ribs. You can buy by the bone, Half or Whole slab
Three Meats$18.00
Triple Helping of Brisket $6.00 Extra
More about Texas Steele BBQ
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY image

 

Blocks Bagels BEXLEY

3012 E. Broad St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#6 Egg, Pastrami, PJ, Penos$5.99
1 Bagel$1.29
#2 Egg, Cheese, Bacon$5.29
More about Blocks Bagels BEXLEY
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill image

 

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill

6665 huntley rd suite b, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Korean Pork Bowl$9.00
More about Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill Take Out image

 

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill Take Out

6665 HUNTLEY RD Suite B, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Taco$4.00
Spicy Korean Pork Bowl$9.00
More about Mixing Bowl Asian Grill Take Out

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbus

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston