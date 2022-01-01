Columbus Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Columbus
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Dinner Salad To Go
|$2.50
|Lg Old World Pep
|$19.50
|Ranch
|$0.89
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Roughly 8-10 wings
|Italian Fries
|$8.00
Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.
|LG Original Strom
|$23.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Chicken Picatta
|$22.00
green beans, mushrooms, capers, house-made pasta, lemon cream sauce
|Bolognese
|$21.00
potato gnocchi, chianti braised pork, beef meat sauce
|Large House Salad
|$7.00
romaine, pasta salad, green beans tomato, onion, house-made vinaigrette
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
|Capricciosa Pizza
|$16.00
|Lasagna
|$16.00
|Fattoush Salad
|$5.00
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Fettucine Alfredo
|$12.00
Fresh fettuccine laced with a creamy Alfredo sauce.
|Spaghetti & Meatball
|$16.00
Fresh spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and topped with two meatballs.
|Side House Salad
|$5.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses, red onions, banana peppers, and tomatoes. Served with our family recipe Italian dressing on the side.
Pasta Villa
2475 North High Street, Columbus
|Chicken Alfredo
|$14.99
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$5.99
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.99