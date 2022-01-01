Columbus Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Columbus

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Salad To Go$2.50
Lg Old World Pep$19.50
Ranch$0.89
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$13.00
Roughly 8-10 wings
Italian Fries$8.00
Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.
LG Original Strom$23.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$22.00
green beans, mushrooms, capers, house-made pasta, lemon cream sauce
Bolognese$21.00
potato gnocchi, chianti braised pork, beef meat sauce
Large House Salad$7.00
romaine, pasta salad, green beans tomato, onion, house-made vinaigrette
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar

495 S 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capricciosa Pizza$16.00
Lasagna$16.00
Fattoush Salad$5.00
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettucine Alfredo$12.00
Fresh fettuccine laced with a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatball$16.00
Fresh spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and topped with two meatballs.
Side House Salad$5.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses, red onions, banana peppers, and tomatoes. Served with our family recipe Italian dressing on the side.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$5.99
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
More about Pasta Villa
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Wine Bistro

1750 W Lane Avenue, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.5 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Wine Bistro

