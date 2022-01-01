Columbus Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Columbus

ROOH image

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PANEER PINWHEEL$25.00
Red Pepper Makhani,Fenugreek,Red Pepper Jam
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
BUTTER CHICKEN$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
More about ROOH
District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pitas$7.99
Chicken Pita$6.99
Sm Garlic Feta Fries$4.00
More about District North
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Aladdin Favorite Combo$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel
Freshly ground Chickpeas, Onions, Parsley and Family Spices, shaped into spheres and fried until golden brown. Served over a bed of Cabbage Salad with Pickles and Tahini. **Vegan, Gluten Free, Vegetarian
Za'tar Fries$7.00
French Fries Seasoned with Za'tar Spice, served with a side of garlic sauce. **Vegetarian, Vegan (w/o garlic sauce)
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell
Peppers, Red Onions, Parsley topped with Bulgarian Feta,
Olive, and a side of our Homemade Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. **Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Vegan (w/o Feta)
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Oatmeal Cream Pie$6.00
house-made whipped frosting sandwiched between two oatmeal cookies
Lamb Fideos$33.00
toasted capellini pasta cooked in paella style, sofrito, lamb chorizo, braised lamb shoulder, lamb meatballs, Brussels sprouts, piquillo peppers, feta
Albondigas$12.00
lamb meatballs, sherry almond sauce, salsa criolla
More about Lupo
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Ground Lamb and Beef with tzatziki sauce. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
Falafel$5.00
Ground chickpeas, veggies, and a blend of Lavash spices. Fried into beautiful little patties; served with tahini sauce. (6 pieces)
Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil.
More about Lavash Cafe
Fireproof Restaurant image

TAPAS

Fireproof Restaurant

1026 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Elote$10.00
corn-off-the-cob, spiced mayo, cotija cheese
Roman Artichoke$10.00
grilled-marinated baby artichokes, chive oil, maldons salt
Pork Belly$14.00
gochujang glaze
More about Fireproof Restaurant
Aroma image

 

Aroma

72 East Lynn Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Brochettes$10.99
Char-grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes & peppers
Braised Lamb$11.99
with grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lettuce & provolone
Vegetable Soup
Peas, corn, carrots, green beans & lima beans
More about Aroma
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar

495 S 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capricciosa Pizza$16.00
Lasagna$16.00
Fattoush Salad$5.00
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
Aladdin's Eatery image

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery

1500 Polaris Parkway FC-2, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Original Doner (Pita)$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
Ch!potle Deep Fake$12.00
Tortilla wrap, chicken, rice, romaine, onions, tomatoes, feta, cilantro, with zhugg and house ranch.
The Original Doner (Bowl)$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
More about Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Olive & Lime - Columbus image

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
BABA GHANNOUJ
Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
LENTIL SOUP$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus
Nazareth Restaurant & Catering image

 

Nazareth Restaurant & Catering

5239 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hoummus
Pureed chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice & garlic.
Gyro
Rotisserie grilled beef & lamb combination served on warm pita bread with onions,
lettuce, tomatoes & mild banana peppers, topped with our famous house dressing.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
More about Nazareth Restaurant & Catering
Firdous Express image

 

Firdous Express

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Musaka Entrees$11.50
Rice $5.00$5.00
Chicken Shawirma (Gyro)$10.50
More about Firdous Express
Mr. Hummus Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Hummus Grill

1450 Bethel Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel (6pc)$7.95
More about Mr. Hummus Grill
Restaurant banner

 

District West

145 N Fifth St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about District West

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbus

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston