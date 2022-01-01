Columbus Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Columbus
District North
District North
10 East Long Street, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Pitas
|$7.99
|Chicken Pita
|$6.99
|Sm Garlic Feta Fries
|$4.00
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Vegetarian Combo
|$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
|Aladdin Favorite Combo
|$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus
|Falafel
Freshly ground Chickpeas, Onions, Parsley and Family Spices, shaped into spheres and fried until golden brown. Served over a bed of Cabbage Salad with Pickles and Tahini. **Vegan, Gluten Free, Vegetarian
|Za'tar Fries
|$7.00
French Fries Seasoned with Za'tar Spice, served with a side of garlic sauce. **Vegetarian, Vegan (w/o garlic sauce)
|Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell
Peppers, Red Onions, Parsley topped with Bulgarian Feta,
Olive, and a side of our Homemade Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. **Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Vegan (w/o Feta)
Lavash Cafe
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Ground Lamb and Beef with tzatziki sauce. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
|Falafel
|$5.00
Ground chickpeas, veggies, and a blend of Lavash spices. Fried into beautiful little patties; served with tahini sauce. (6 pieces)
|Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil.
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
1500 Polaris Parkway FC-2, Columbus
|The Original Doner (Pita)
|$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
|Ch!potle Deep Fake
|$12.00
Tortilla wrap, chicken, rice, romaine, onions, tomatoes, feta, cilantro, with zhugg and house ranch.
|The Original Doner (Bowl)
|$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Vegetarian Combo
|$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Nazareth Restaurant & Catering
Nazareth Restaurant & Catering
5239 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Hoummus
Pureed chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice & garlic.
|Gyro
Rotisserie grilled beef & lamb combination served on warm pita bread with onions,
lettuce, tomatoes & mild banana peppers, topped with our famous house dressing.
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
Mr. Hummus Grill
Mr. Hummus Grill
1450 Bethel Rd, Columbus
|Falafel (6pc)
|$7.95