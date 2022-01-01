Columbus Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Columbus

District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pitas$7.99
Chicken Pita$6.99
Sm Garlic Feta Fries$4.00
More about District North
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Aladdin Favorite Combo$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel
Freshly ground Chickpeas, Onions, Parsley and Family Spices, shaped into spheres and fried until golden brown. Served over a bed of Cabbage Salad with Pickles and Tahini. **Vegan, Gluten Free, Vegetarian
Za'tar Fries$7.00
French Fries Seasoned with Za'tar Spice, served with a side of garlic sauce. **Vegetarian, Vegan (w/o garlic sauce)
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell
Peppers, Red Onions, Parsley topped with Bulgarian Feta,
Olive, and a side of our Homemade Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. **Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Vegan (w/o Feta)
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Ground Lamb and Beef with tzatziki sauce. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
Falafel$5.00
Ground chickpeas, veggies, and a blend of Lavash spices. Fried into beautiful little patties; served with tahini sauce. (6 pieces)
Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil.
More about Lavash Cafe
Aladdin's Eatery image

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery

1500 Polaris Parkway FC-2, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Original Doner (Pita)$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
Ch!potle Deep Fake$12.00
Tortilla wrap, chicken, rice, romaine, onions, tomatoes, feta, cilantro, with zhugg and house ranch.
The Original Doner (Bowl)$12.00
No mystery meat here. Whole protein beef & lamb, marinated and slowly grilled on our vertical rotisserie
More about Levant: Elevated Mediterranean Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Nazareth Restaurant & Catering image

 

Nazareth Restaurant & Catering

5239 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hoummus
Pureed chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice & garlic.
Gyro
Rotisserie grilled beef & lamb combination served on warm pita bread with onions,
lettuce, tomatoes & mild banana peppers, topped with our famous house dressing.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
More about Nazareth Restaurant & Catering
Mr. Hummus Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Hummus Grill

1450 Bethel Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel (6pc)$7.95
More about Mr. Hummus Grill
Restaurant banner

 

District West

145 N Fifth St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about District West

