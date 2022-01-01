Columbus pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Columbus

Lineage Brewing image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lineage Brewing

2971 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Banh Mi$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with Vietnamese inspired meat balls. Served with cilantro mayo, pickled carrots and kettle chips.
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with provolone and Ohio goat cheddar cheese. Served with Tomato bisque and kettle chips.
Whole Pizza$25.00
13 x17 inch Grandma style pan pizza. made with our house made dough and sauce. If requesting toppings on half, please select that option.
Whole Pizzas take 25-30 minutes.
More about Lineage Brewing
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Salad To Go$2.50
Lg Old World Pep$19.50
Ranch$0.89
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$13.00
Roughly 8-10 wings
Italian Fries$8.00
Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.
LG Original Strom$23.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Roosters image

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2885 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Pesto Pizza$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
Mean Green$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
Spicy Yuma Pizza$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Harvest
Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BIANCHI | prosciutto$20.00
prosciutto, provolone, fior di latte, arugula, EVOO, balsamic
arancini con 'nduja$12.00
crispy rissoto, 'nduja, fior di latte, tomato fonduda
ROSSO | margherita$18.00
fior di latte, basil
More about Sono Wood Fired
Stadium image

 

Stadium

101 Mill St STE 105, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cauliflower Burger$12.00
OMG Cauliflower$8.00
Pizza Fries$9.00
More about Stadium
Natalie's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Natalie's

945 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arancini$11.00
Crispy risotto balls, goat cheese, marinara, Parmesan-Romano, fresh herbs
*Vegetarian, prepared in peanut oil
Bianco$15.00
House made ricotta, Parmesan Reggiano, virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, basil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions.
Funky Funghi$15.00
Mixed mushrooms, gorgonzola, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fresh herbs, truffle oil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions
More about Natalie's
Harvest image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Harvest

940 S Front St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Pizza$16.00
gouda/havarti blend, variety of athens county mushrooms, truffle, herbs
Almond Pesto Pizza$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
Margherita Pizza$13.50
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Harvest
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives.
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
Amano's image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Amano's Burger$11.00
Classic burger with your choice of cheese
16" Cheese Build Your Own$15.00
Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half
Pot Stickers$10.00
Pork filled dumplings with a spicy teriyaki sauce
More about Amano's
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$5.99
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
More about Pasta Villa
Sexton's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Sexton's Pizza

943 e Johnstown rd, Gahanna

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tony SUBprano$9.99
smoked ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomato, creamy Italian dressing and pepperoni on a made in-house hoagie roll!
Skillet Knots$6.00
Our version of the Garlic Knots! Garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, side of pizza sauce:)
Large House Salad$9.99
Cheese, pepperoni, banana peppers, tomato and side of creamy Italian dressing.
More about Sexton's Pizza
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2376 E. Main St., Bexley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Cheese Pizza$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
House Chop$11.00
iceberg, radicchio, pepperoncini, chickpeas, ricotta salata, house italian dressing
Spicy Yuma Pizza$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Harvest
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music image

PIZZA

Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music

5601 N High St, Worthington

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greenwich Village$17.00
Italian sausage, roasted peppers, carmelized onions, mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh herbs
Coal Fired Wings$15.00
Roasted poblano buffalo sauce, slaw, blue cheese
-Gluten Free but prepared in same fryer as gluten items.
Pear Salad$9.00
Baby greens, maple pecans, pear, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, rosemary balsamic vinaigrette.
-Vegetarian
-Gluten Free
More about Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
Yellow Brick Pizza image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza

892 Oak Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
Elliott Salad$7.00
Spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, green pear & walnuts with house honey balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza
The Wizard of Za image

PIZZA

The Wizard of Za

4214 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Wizard of Za
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

North City Tavern

46 Dillmont Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (167 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about North City Tavern

