Columbus pizza restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lineage Brewing
2971 N High St, Columbus
|Banh Mi
|$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with Vietnamese inspired meat balls. Served with cilantro mayo, pickled carrots and kettle chips.
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with provolone and Ohio goat cheddar cheese. Served with Tomato bisque and kettle chips.
|Whole Pizza
|$25.00
13 x17 inch Grandma style pan pizza. made with our house made dough and sauce. If requesting toppings on half, please select that option.
Whole Pizzas take 25-30 minutes.
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Dinner Salad To Go
|$2.50
|Lg Old World Pep
|$19.50
|Ranch
|$0.89
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Roughly 8-10 wings
|Italian Fries
|$8.00
Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.
|LG Original Strom
|$23.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
Harvest
2885 N High Street, Columbus
|Almond Pesto Pizza
|$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
|Mean Green
|$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
|Spicy Yuma Pizza
|$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|BIANCHI | prosciutto
|$20.00
prosciutto, provolone, fior di latte, arugula, EVOO, balsamic
|arancini con 'nduja
|$12.00
crispy rissoto, 'nduja, fior di latte, tomato fonduda
|ROSSO | margherita
|$18.00
fior di latte, basil
Stadium
101 Mill St STE 105, Gahanna
|Cauliflower Burger
|$12.00
|OMG Cauliflower
|$8.00
|Pizza Fries
|$9.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Natalie's
945 King Ave, Columbus
|Arancini
|$11.00
Crispy risotto balls, goat cheese, marinara, Parmesan-Romano, fresh herbs
*Vegetarian, prepared in peanut oil
|Bianco
|$15.00
House made ricotta, Parmesan Reggiano, virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, basil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions.
|Funky Funghi
|$15.00
Mixed mushrooms, gorgonzola, roasted garlic, mozzarella, fresh herbs, truffle oil
*If you choose to go without a topping, you can specify a substitution in special instructions
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Harvest
940 S Front St, Columbus
|Mushroom Pizza
|$16.00
gouda/havarti blend, variety of athens county mushrooms, truffle, herbs
|Almond Pesto Pizza
|$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.50
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|Classico
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives.
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Amano's Burger
|$11.00
Classic burger with your choice of cheese
|16" Cheese Build Your Own
|$15.00
Choose your toppings for the Whole Pizza or specify half and half
|Pot Stickers
|$10.00
Pork filled dumplings with a spicy teriyaki sauce
Pasta Villa
2475 North High Street, Columbus
|Chicken Alfredo
|$14.99
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$5.99
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.99
PIZZA • SALADS
Sexton's Pizza
943 e Johnstown rd, Gahanna
|Tony SUBprano
|$9.99
smoked ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomato, creamy Italian dressing and pepperoni on a made in-house hoagie roll!
|Skillet Knots
|$6.00
Our version of the Garlic Knots! Garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, side of pizza sauce:)
|Large House Salad
|$9.99
Cheese, pepperoni, banana peppers, tomato and side of creamy Italian dressing.
Harvest
2376 E. Main St., Bexley
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone
|House Chop
|$11.00
iceberg, radicchio, pepperoncini, chickpeas, ricotta salata, house italian dressing
|Spicy Yuma Pizza
|$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
PIZZA
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
5601 N High St, Worthington
|Greenwich Village
|$17.00
Italian sausage, roasted peppers, carmelized onions, mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh herbs
|Coal Fired Wings
|$15.00
Roasted poblano buffalo sauce, slaw, blue cheese
-Gluten Free but prepared in same fryer as gluten items.
|Pear Salad
|$9.00
Baby greens, maple pecans, pear, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, rosemary balsamic vinaigrette.
-Vegetarian
-Gluten Free
Yellow Brick Pizza
892 Oak Street, Columbus
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$11.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with 2 sides of red sauce.
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
minced garlic, olive oil, garlic butter, Italian seasoning & mozzarella with a side of red sauce
|Elliott Salad
|$7.00
Spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, green pear & walnuts with house honey balsamic vinaigrette.