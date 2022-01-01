Brewery District restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
503 South Front Street Suite 101, Columbus
Popular items
That Ugly Lamp
|$19.00
bacon lardons, brussel sprouts, parmesan, balsamic gastrique
Pair with Tripel or Kiona Riesling
Mother's Ring
|$19.00
rosemary, garlic confit, prosciutto, burrata, cracked pepper
Pair with Rugged Expanse Belgian Stout or Inkarri Malbec
Saison - Bottle
|$14.00
Our original Saison. Rustic, earthy, complex spice notes in the aroma. Subtle cardamon and nutmeg. 7% ABV
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Harvest
940 S Front St, Columbus
Popular items
Mushroom Pizza
|$16.00
gouda/havarti blend, variety of athens county mushrooms, truffle, herbs
Almond Pesto Pizza
|$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
Margherita Pizza
|$13.50
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Law Bird
740 S High St, Columbus
Popular items
SINGLE COCKTAIL (w)
|$12.50
One Single Cocktail, ready to drink.
TRICK-OR-TREAT YOURSELF (w)
|$30.00
Three cocktails off our Trick-orTreat yourself menu! Plus a handful of candy, a bag of chips, and a THUNDERBIRD for good measure!
FOUR SINGLES (w)
|$42.00
Choose Four Single Cocktails. Ready to drink when you are!
*Requires "meal" choice for $.50
Emmett's Cafe
744 S High, Columbus
Popular items
One-Handed
|$6.50
english muffin, egg (over hard), melty cheese, crispy prosciutto, and house-made rosemary aioli
Overnight Oats
|$7.50
fresh blueberries, banana, walnuts, cinnamon, maple
Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
scrambled eggs, jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avo, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smoked on High BBQ
755 S High St, Columbus
Popular items
Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.
1/4 Slab Ribs
|$10.00
Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.
Cole Slaw
|$2.50
A BBQ classic. Tangy, sweet and made fresh daily.
The Daily Growler
702 S High St, Columbus
Popular items
Barley's : Blood Thirst Blood Orange Wheat
Style: Wheat Ale
ABV: 5.00%
TDGSKU: 001540
Green Flash : Palate Wrecker Imperial IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 9.50%
TDGSKU: 000039
Taft's : For Our People Hazy Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.20%
ABV: 8.20%