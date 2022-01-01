Brewery District restaurants you'll love

Brewery District restaurants
Toast

Brewery District's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Thai
Caterers
Vegan
Gastropubs
Must-try Brewery District restaurants

Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill

503 South Front Street Suite 101, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
That Ugly Lamp$19.00
bacon lardons, brussel sprouts, parmesan, balsamic gastrique
Pair with Tripel or Kiona Riesling
Mother’s Ring$19.00
rosemary, garlic confit, prosciutto, burrata, cracked pepper
Pair with Rugged Expanse Belgian Stout or Inkarri Malbec
Saison - Bottle$14.00
Our original Saison. Rustic, earthy, complex spice notes in the aroma. Subtle cardamon and nutmeg. 7% ABV
More about Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
Harvest image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Harvest

940 S Front St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Pizza$16.00
gouda/havarti blend, variety of athens county mushrooms, truffle, herbs
Almond Pesto Pizza$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
Margherita Pizza$13.50
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Harvest
Law Bird image

 

Law Bird

740 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SINGLE COCKTAIL (w)$12.50
One Single Cocktail, ready to drink.
TRICK-OR-TREAT YOURSELF (w)$30.00
Three cocktails off our Trick-orTreat yourself menu! Plus a handful of candy, a bag of chips, and a THUNDERBIRD for good measure!
FOUR SINGLES (w)$42.00
Choose Four Single Cocktails. Ready to drink when you are!
*Requires "meal" choice for $.50
More about Law Bird
Emmett's Cafe image

 

Emmett's Cafe

744 S High, Columbus

Avg 5 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One-Handed$6.50
english muffin, egg (over hard), melty cheese, crispy prosciutto, and house-made rosemary aioli
Overnight Oats$7.50
fresh blueberries, banana, walnuts, cinnamon, maple
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
scrambled eggs, jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avo, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
More about Emmett's Cafe
Smoked on High BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoked on High BBQ

755 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$8.00
15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.
1/4 Slab Ribs$10.00
Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.
Cole Slaw$2.50
A BBQ classic. Tangy, sweet and made fresh daily.
More about Smoked on High BBQ
The Daily Growler image

 

The Daily Growler

702 S High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Barley's : Blood Thirst Blood Orange Wheat
Style: Wheat Ale
ABV: 5.00%
TDGSKU: 001540
Green Flash : Palate Wrecker Imperial IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 9.50%
TDGSKU: 000039
Taft's : For Our People Hazy Double IPA
Style: IPA
ABV: 8.20%
TDGSKU: 003737
More about The Daily Growler
Sweet Carrot - Grandview image

 

Sweet Carrot - Grandview

1417 W Fifth Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sweet Carrot - Grandview
Restaurant banner

 

Basil Restaurant

460 south front st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.95
More about Basil Restaurant
