Clintonville restaurants you'll love

Toast

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Middle Eastern
Lineage Brewing image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lineage Brewing

2971 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Banh Mi$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with Vietnamese inspired meat balls. Served with cilantro mayo, pickled carrots and kettle chips.
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with provolone and Ohio goat cheddar cheese. Served with Tomato bisque and kettle chips.
Whole Pizza$25.00
13 x17 inch Grandma style pan pizza. made with our house made dough and sauce. If requesting toppings on half, please select that option.
Whole Pizzas take 25-30 minutes.
Seitan's Realm image

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cain Raiser$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
Cheezestake$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
Portia's Diner image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Portia's Diner

3269 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sawsage Pizza$16.00
Carrot Ginger
Fruit Cup$3.00
GD Ritzys image

 

GD Ritzys

4615 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"Grand Ritz" Triple$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
All Beef Hot Dog$3.59
All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.
"The Ritz" Double$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
Buddha Bowl Clintonville image

 

Buddha Bowl Clintonville

2973 North High st, columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6 crab cream cheese wontons$6.95
VEGAN PAD THAI TOFU$12.95
CUCUMBER SALAD$6.95
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Aladdin Favorite Combo$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2885 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Pesto Pizza$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
Mean Green$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
Spicy Yuma Pizza$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Ground Lamb and Beef with tzatziki sauce. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
Falafel$5.00
Ground chickpeas, veggies, and a blend of Lavash spices. Fried into beautiful little patties; served with tahini sauce. (6 pieces)
Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil.
The Crest image

 

The Crest

2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PEPPERONI$15.00
PEP, PICKLED PEPPERS
CHEESE$14.00
MOZZ, PARM, HOT HONEY
Carrots$11.00
creme fraiche, coriander, sorghum, black walnut
Rodo's European Grill image

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Burger$8.00
1/2 Pound beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our famous truffle aioli
Baklava$4.00
Homemade Baklava, simple syrup walnuts and phyllo dough
Gyro/Yeero
Lamb and beef served with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Topped with fries.
Make it a mead by adding fries and a drink $4
Olive & Lime - Columbus image

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
BABA GHANNOUJ
Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
LENTIL SOUP$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

5179 N High Street, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
8pc Traditional Meal Deal$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Traditional Meal Deal$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

2977 N. High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (7001 reviews)
Takeout
The Wizard of Za image

PIZZA

The Wizard of Za

4214 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

2941 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Burger$15.00
8OZ. BURGER TOPPED WITH CAMBAZOLA CHEESE, BACON-ONION JAM, AND RED WINE GLAZE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
3 Meats Plate$18.00
CHOOSE THREE MEATS AND 2 SIDES.
Hanks Way$14.00
SMOKED BRISKET TOPPED WITH PICKLED VEGETABLES AND HANK’S WHITE BBQ SAUCE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
