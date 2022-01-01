Clintonville restaurants you'll love
More about Lineage Brewing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lineage Brewing
2971 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Banh Mi
|$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with Vietnamese inspired meat balls. Served with cilantro mayo, pickled carrots and kettle chips.
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with provolone and Ohio goat cheddar cheese. Served with Tomato bisque and kettle chips.
|Whole Pizza
|$25.00
13 x17 inch Grandma style pan pizza. made with our house made dough and sauce. If requesting toppings on half, please select that option.
Whole Pizzas take 25-30 minutes.
More about Seitan's Realm
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cain Raiser
|$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
|Cheezestake
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
More about Portia's Diner
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Portia's Diner
3269 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Sawsage Pizza
|$16.00
|Carrot Ginger
|Fruit Cup
|$3.00
More about GD Ritzys
GD Ritzys
4615 N High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|"Grand Ritz" Triple
|$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
|All Beef Hot Dog
|$3.59
All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.
|"The Ritz" Double
|$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
More about Buddha Bowl Clintonville
Buddha Bowl Clintonville
2973 North High st, columbus
|Popular items
|6 crab cream cheese wontons
|$6.95
|VEGAN PAD THAI TOFU
|$12.95
|CUCUMBER SALAD
|$6.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Combo
|$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
|Aladdin Favorite Combo
|$16.50
Beef Kafta, Shish Kabob, and Shish Tawook on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, and choice of dressing
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Harvest
Harvest
2885 N High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Almond Pesto Pizza
|$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
|Mean Green
|$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
|Spicy Yuma Pizza
|$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Lavash Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Popular items
|Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Ground Lamb and Beef with tzatziki sauce. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
|Falafel
|$5.00
Ground chickpeas, veggies, and a blend of Lavash spices. Fried into beautiful little patties; served with tahini sauce. (6 pieces)
|Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil.
More about The Crest
The Crest
2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI
|$15.00
PEP, PICKLED PEPPERS
|CHEESE
|$14.00
MOZZ, PARM, HOT HONEY
|Carrots
|$11.00
creme fraiche, coriander, sorghum, black walnut
More about Rodo's European Grill
Rodo's European Grill
3369 Indianola ave, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$8.00
1/2 Pound beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our famous truffle aioli
|Baklava
|$4.00
Homemade Baklava, simple syrup walnuts and phyllo dough
|Gyro/Yeero
Lamb and beef served with Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Feta, Topped with fries.
Make it a mead by adding fries and a drink $4
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
|BABA GHANNOUJ
Charbroiled Eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
|LENTIL SOUP
|$4.00
Bright, savory, hearty and healthy.
More about Wing Snob
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
5179 N High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Large Fry
|$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
|8pc Traditional Meal Deal
|$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
|6pc Traditional Meal Deal
|$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
More about Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
2941 N High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Chopped Burger
|$15.00
8OZ. BURGER TOPPED WITH CAMBAZOLA CHEESE, BACON-ONION JAM, AND RED WINE GLAZE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.
|3 Meats Plate
|$18.00
CHOOSE THREE MEATS AND 2 SIDES.
|Hanks Way
|$14.00
SMOKED BRISKET TOPPED WITH PICKLED VEGETABLES AND HANK’S WHITE BBQ SAUCE, SERVED WITH HOUSE CUT FRIES.