Clintonville burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Clintonville restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Clintonville

Seitan's Realm image

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cain Raiser$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
Cheezestake$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
More about Seitan's Realm
GD Ritzys image

 

GD Ritzys

4615 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"Grand Ritz" Triple$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
All Beef Hot Dog$3.59
All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.
"The Ritz" Double$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
More about GD Ritzys
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2885 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Pesto Pizza$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
Mean Green$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
Spicy Yuma Pizza$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro
More about Harvest

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clintonville

French Fries

Shawarma

Hummus

Baklava

Cookies

Chicken Shawarma

Greek Salad

Lentil Soup

Map

More near Clintonville to explore

Short North

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Olde Towne East

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Merion Village

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston