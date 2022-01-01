Clintonville burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Clintonville
More about Seitan's Realm
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Popular items
|Cain Raiser
|$15.00
3 house made chikun tenders, wavy fries, garlic bread, coleslaw, & Insane sauce for dipping!
**NO SUBSTITUTIONS!**
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$8.00
2 Pepperoni Roll served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.
|Cheezestake
|$11.00
Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & homemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a hoagie roll
More about GD Ritzys
GD Ritzys
4615 N High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|"Grand Ritz" Triple
|$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
|All Beef Hot Dog
|$3.59
All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.
|"The Ritz" Double
|$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
More about Harvest
Harvest
2885 N High Street, Columbus
|Popular items
|Almond Pesto Pizza
|$14.50
with spinach, fresh mozzarella, artichoke
|Mean Green
|$14.00
arugula, spinach, watercress, napa and red cabbage, snow peas, local sprout blend, toasted pepitas, blueberries, avocado goddess dressing
|Spicy Yuma Pizza
|$17.00
gouda/havarti, mozzarella/provolone, chorizo, jalapeno, corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle-spiked tomato sauce, cilantro