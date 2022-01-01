Baklava in
Clintonville restaurants that serve baklava
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
Avg 4.9
(202 reviews)
Baklava
$2.00
More about Lavash Cafe
Rodo's European Grill
3369 Indianola ave, Columbus
No reviews yet
Baklava
$4.00
Homemade Baklava, simple syrup walnuts and phyllo dough
More about Rodo's European Grill
