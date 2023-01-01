Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Clintonville

Go
Clintonville restaurants
Toast

Clintonville restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Tim Curry$12.00
Rich & creamy tomato curry sauce with a battered and fried chikun patty. Topped with a cucumber mint yogurt & Raita slaw. Served on a brioche bun. **Contains: Coconut, Soy, & Wheat
More about Seitan's Realm
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$20.00
Our Middle Eastern version of chicken curry is filled with delicious flavor. It has pieces of baked chicken in a curry stew which contains potatoes, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with rice, side salad, and pita bread.
*Ask for no pita for GF option!*
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

