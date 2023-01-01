Curry in Clintonville
Clintonville restaurants that serve curry
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|The Tim Curry
|$12.00
Rich & creamy tomato curry sauce with a battered and fried chikun patty. Topped with a cucumber mint yogurt & Raita slaw. Served on a brioche bun. **Contains: Coconut, Soy, & Wheat
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Chicken Curry
|$20.00
Our Middle Eastern version of chicken curry is filled with delicious flavor. It has pieces of baked chicken in a curry stew which contains potatoes, sour cream, and cilantro. Served with rice, side salad, and pita bread.
*Ask for no pita for GF option!*