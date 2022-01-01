Grilled chicken in Clintonville

Go
Clintonville restaurants
Toast

Clintonville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

GD Ritzys

4615 N High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
It's BACK! Ritzy's famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich. A tender chicken breast filet on a buttery toasted bun...topped how you like it!
More about GD Ritzys

Browse other tasty dishes in Clintonville

Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

Baklava

Lentil Soup

Hummus

Reuben

French Fries

Map

More near Clintonville to explore

Short North

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Franklinton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Olde Towne East

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Merion Village

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston