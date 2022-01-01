Shawarma in Clintonville
Clintonville restaurants that serve shawarma
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Shawarma Entree
|$17.00
Lamb and Beef Shawarma with tahini OR
Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, and pita.
|Shawarma Sandwich
|$9.00
Lamb and Beef Shawarma with tahini sauce OR Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce. Wrapped in your choice of Pita or Lavash bread. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTRÉES
|$18.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless chicken, thinly sliced
|BEEF SHAWARMA
|$9.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted beef thinly sliced, topped with tomatoes, onions,
parsley, and tahini sauce
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA
|$9.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless sliced chicken, topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip