Shawarma in Clintonville

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Shawarma Entree$17.00
Lamb and Beef Shawarma with tahini OR
Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad, and pita.
Shawarma Sandwich$9.00
Lamb and Beef Shawarma with tahini sauce OR Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce. Wrapped in your choice of Pita or Lavash bread. Sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato.
More about Lavash Cafe
CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTRÉES image

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTRÉES$18.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless chicken, thinly sliced
BEEF SHAWARMA$9.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted beef thinly sliced, topped with tomatoes, onions,
parsley, and tahini sauce
CHICKEN SHAWARMA$9.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless sliced chicken, topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus

