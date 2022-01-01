Apple salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central - Italian Village
Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central - Italian Village
119 E. 5th Ave, Columbus
|Apple Salad
|$14.00
Mixed baby greens topped with fuji apples, crispy bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and a shallot vinaigrette.
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Fall Apple Salad
|$9.25
House Chop Mix, Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Gala Apples & Blue Cheese Crumbles tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette served over Apple Butter (GF)
More about The Brown Bag Deli
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Honeycrisp apple walnut chicken salad
|Apple peach almond chicken salad
|Local apple quinoa salad with shaved Brussels and cinnamon cider viniagrette
|$5.00