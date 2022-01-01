Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve apple salad

Main pic

 

Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central - Italian Village

119 E. 5th Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Salad$14.00
Mixed baby greens topped with fuji apples, crispy bacon, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and a shallot vinaigrette.
More about Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central - Italian Village
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Fall Apple Salad$9.25
House Chop Mix, Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Gala Apples & Blue Cheese Crumbles tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette served over Apple Butter (GF)
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Honeycrisp apple walnut chicken salad
Apple peach almond chicken salad
Local apple quinoa salad with shaved Brussels and cinnamon cider viniagrette$5.00
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Comune image

FRENCH FRIES

Comune

677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (1339 reviews)
Takeout
apple + radish salad (v, gf+)$12.00
little gem, pecans, puffed wheat berries, vegan ranch (v, gf+)
More about Comune

