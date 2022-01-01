Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Arugula salad in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Arugula Salad
Columbus restaurants that serve arugula salad
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
Avg 4.3
(396 reviews)
Arugula Salad
$10.00
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
Avg 4
(15 reviews)
spinach and arugula salad
$12.00
fennel, orange, red onion, parmigiano, orange blossom honey vinaigrette
More about Sono Wood Fired
Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus
Green Beans
Chicken Salad
Garlic Bread
Grilled Chicken Salad
Rice Bowls
Fish Sandwiches
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Noodle Soup
Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore
Short North
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Clintonville
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Italian Village
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Brewery District
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
German Village
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
More near Columbus to explore
Dublin
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Westerville
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Powell
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Hilliard
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Pickerington
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Grove City
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Plain City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston