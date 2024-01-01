Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

 

Arepazo

515 S High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Beans Corn Salad$11.44
Our long time favorite fresh green leaf lettuce, corn salad with fresh cilantro, scallions and red bell pepper. Generous hand full of pinto beans, fresh slice avocado, tomatoes and gluten free corn tortilla chips. Available with different options of protein.GF.V.
More about Arepazo
ZenCha Tea Salon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st

982 North high st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spiced Tofu & Avocado Salad$13.00
Spiced tofu served with lettuce, baby greens, red onion, cucumber, grape tomato, and miso sesame dressing.
More about ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Avocado & Romaine Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, chicken, sundried tomatoes, onion, feta, avocado, tossed in a basil pesto dressing
Arugula goat cheese salad with golden raisins, cranberries Pepita's and avocado in honey lime viniagrette$4.75
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Simply Honest Cafe

567 E Livingston Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Salad$12.49
Oven Roasted Turkey/ Romaine/ Spinach/ Avocado/ Smoked Bacon/ Cherry Tomato/ Red Onion/ Cilantro Lime Dressing/ Focaccia Bread
*GF, Contains Dairy
More about Simply Honest Cafe

