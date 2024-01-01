Avocado salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve avocado salad
Arepazo
515 S High St, Columbus
|Avocado Beans Corn Salad
|$11.44
Our long time favorite fresh green leaf lettuce, corn salad with fresh cilantro, scallions and red bell pepper. Generous hand full of pinto beans, fresh slice avocado, tomatoes and gluten free corn tortilla chips. Available with different options of protein.GF.V.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st
982 North high st, Columbus
|Spiced Tofu & Avocado Salad
|$13.00
Spiced tofu served with lettuce, baby greens, red onion, cucumber, grape tomato, and miso sesame dressing.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Pesto Chicken Avocado & Romaine Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, chicken, sundried tomatoes, onion, feta, avocado, tossed in a basil pesto dressing
|Arugula goat cheese salad with golden raisins, cranberries Pepita's and avocado in honey lime viniagrette
|$4.75