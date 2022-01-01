Bacon cheeseburgers in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Bacon & Brie Burger
|$12.00
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Wood Fired Old Fashioned Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.59
Hand pattied, fresh ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, smoked bacon on a toasted buttered bun.
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.75
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, house pickle, special sauce
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus
|BACON CHEESE BURGER
|$12.89
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles on a butter-toasted bun with house-made Gracie Sauce.
Cafe Elena
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$15.75
Angus Beef, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Blue Cheese and Our Signature Bacon Jam Served on a Brioche Bun. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$15.00
1/3Lb Patty, 2 strips of Bacon, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, House Dill Pickle, Fried Onion Straws, Chipotle BBQ on a Brioche Bun
-BURGER COMES WITH FRIES-
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger
|$13.00
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$13.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Club 185
185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus
|185 Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.50
Average Joes Pub & Grill
1515 Rome Hilliard Rd, Columbus
|BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$9.49