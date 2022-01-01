Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon & Brie Burger$12.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wood Fired Old Fashioned Bacon Cheeseburger$14.59
Hand pattied, fresh ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, smoked bacon on a toasted buttered bun.
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Burger$6.55
More about District North
Item pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.75
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, house pickle, special sauce
More about Café Overlook
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Burger$7.00
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Bacon Cheese Burger image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade B&B pickles with housemade Gracie sauce on a butter-toasted bun.
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Item pic

 

Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern

138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BACON CHEESE BURGER$12.89
Two smash-cooked patties topped with American cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade pickles on a butter-toasted bun with house-made Gracie Sauce.
More about Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Elena

2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Jam Burger$15.75
Angus Beef, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Blue Cheese and Our Signature Bacon Jam Served on a Brioche Bun. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette
More about Cafe Elena
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
1/3Lb Patty, 2 strips of Bacon, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, House Dill Pickle, Fried Onion Straws, Chipotle BBQ on a Brioche Bun
-BURGER COMES WITH FRIES-
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Item pic

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger$13.00
Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.00
More about Amano's
Club 185 image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Club 185

185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
Takeout
185 Bacon Cheeseburger$5.50
More about Club 185
Average Joes Pub & Grill image

 

Average Joes Pub & Grill

1515 Rome Hilliard Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Bacon & Cheddar Burger$9.49
More about Average Joes Pub & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
8oz freshly grilled patty cooked to order, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, American cheese, M&T sauce and smoked bacon.
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

California Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Curry

Chicken Curry

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken

Fried Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston