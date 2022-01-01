Barbacoas in Columbus
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Barbacoa Tacquitos
|$12.00
Homemade Barbacoa rolled in corn tortillas and fried until crispy. Placed on a bed of lettuce and topped with homemade pico de gallo, sour creem, and jalapeños.
***NO SUBSTITUTIONS***
Habanero's - Yard St
1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights
|Nachos Barbacoa
|$11.00
HouseTaco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|Street Barbacoa. beef
|$3.75
Beef, on a soft corn tortilla with choice of lettuce and a single sauce, garnished with lime
|Barbacoa
|$4.50
Smoky shredded beef slow cooked, HTaco slaw, pico tomato salsa, roasted LIT Sauce (Med Hot), chopped cilantro and scallions. Lime, cucumber, pickled onion on the side.