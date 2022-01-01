Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa Tacquitos$12.00
Homemade Barbacoa rolled in corn tortillas and fried until crispy. Placed on a bed of lettuce and topped with homemade pico de gallo, sour creem, and jalapeños.
***NO SUBSTITUTIONS***
More about Seitan's Realm
Habanero's - Yard St image

 

Habanero's - Yard St

1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos Barbacoa$11.00
More about Habanero's - Yard St
Item pic

 

HouseTaco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Barbacoa. beef$3.75
Beef, on a soft corn tortilla with choice of lettuce and a single sauce, garnished with lime
Barbacoa$4.50
Smoky shredded beef slow cooked, HTaco slaw, pico tomato salsa, roasted LIT Sauce (Med Hot), chopped cilantro and scallions. Lime, cucumber, pickled onion on the side.
More about HouseTaco
Cuco's Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Taco$2.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria

