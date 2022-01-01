Biryani in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve biryani
Cake Walk
6642 sawmill road, Columbus
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$12.99
|Goat Fry Biryani
|$15.99
Clove Indian Bistro
6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.99
Basmati rice simmered with bone-in chicken in mace and kewra with chef's special spices
|Vegetable Biryani
|$13.99
Basmati rice simmered with vegetables in mace and kewra with chef's special spices
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|Biryani Lamb
|$22.00
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Dum Biryani Vegetable
|$12.99
Traditional Hyderabadi celebration meal-Mixed vegetables cooked with spices and basmati rice.
|Dakshin Special Lamb Biryani
|$16.99
Lamb, boneless meat cooked with spices and basmati rice on slow fire.
|Tika Biryani
|$15.99
Chicken Tika cubes in Pan fried Biryani