Biryani in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve biryani

ROOH image

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
LAMB DUM BIRYANI$30.00
Saffron,Cashew,Avocado Raita
More about ROOH
Cake Walk image

 

Cake Walk

6642 sawmill road, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Dum Biryani $12.99
Goat Fry Biryani $15.99
More about Cake Walk
Banner pic

 

Clove Indian Bistro

6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$14.99
Basmati rice simmered with bone-in chicken in mace and kewra with chef's special spices
Vegetable Biryani$13.99
Basmati rice simmered with vegetables in mace and kewra with chef's special spices
More about Clove Indian Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Biryani Lamb$22.00
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus
Item pic

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dum Biryani Vegetable$12.99
Traditional Hyderabadi celebration meal-Mixed vegetables cooked with spices and basmati rice.
Dakshin Special Lamb Biryani$16.99
Lamb, boneless meat cooked with spices and basmati rice on slow fire.
Tika Biryani$15.99
Chicken Tika cubes in Pan fried Biryani
More about Dakshin

