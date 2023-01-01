Bisque in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve bisque
Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Lobster Bisque w/garlic toast
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Roasted Tomato Bisque
|$6.25
Parmesan Cheese & Parsley
CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris
2044 Polaris Pkwy., Columbus
|TOMATO BISQUE HERBED
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH BISQUE
Pasta Villa - Columbus
2475 North High Street, Columbus
|Lobster Bisque
|$6.99
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Cinnamon & Cayenne Sweet Potato Bisque
|Cinnamon ginger butternut squash bisque
|Butternut Squash Bisque
Townhall - TH Short North
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Tomato Bisque
|$6.60
Tomato Bisque topped with, goat cheese, fresh basil and siete chips
|Tomato Bisque
|$5.00
Tomato Bisque topped with house made croutons, goat cheese, and fresh basil
|Tomato Bisque
|$6.00
Tomato Bisque topped with, goat cheese, fresh basil and siete chips