Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve bisque

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Bisque w/garlic toast$9.00
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Bisque$6.25
Parmesan Cheese & Parsley
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
Consumer pic

 

CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris

2044 Polaris Pkwy., Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TOMATO BISQUE HERBED
BUTTERNUT SQUASH BISQUE
More about CHOP5 Salad Kitchen Polaris
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa - Columbus

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$6.99
More about Pasta Villa - Columbus
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon & Cayenne Sweet Potato Bisque
Cinnamon ginger butternut squash bisque
Butternut Squash Bisque
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Townhall - TH Short North

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$6.60
Tomato Bisque topped with, goat cheese, fresh basil and siete chips
Tomato Bisque$5.00
Tomato Bisque topped with house made croutons, goat cheese, and fresh basil
Tomato Bisque$6.00
Tomato Bisque topped with, goat cheese, fresh basil and siete chips
More about Townhall - TH Short North

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Prime Ribs

Mahi Mahi

Veggie Rolls

Caprese Sandwiches

Paratha

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston