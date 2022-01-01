Bread pudding in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Italian bread is soaked in a vanilla heavy cream mixture with hints of cinnamon and warm spices. Served with your choice of whiskey or caramel sauce.
More about High Bank Distillery
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Bread Pudding
|$13.00
More about Alqueria
FRENCH FRIES
Alqueria
247 King Ave, Columbus
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
White chocolate, walnuts, caramel sauce, whipped cream
More about Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
2941 N High St, Columbus
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00