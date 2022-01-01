Bread pudding in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
Italian bread is soaked in a vanilla heavy cream mixture with hints of cinnamon and warm spices. Served with your choice of whiskey or caramel sauce.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Harvest image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Harvest

940 S Front St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Harvest
High Bank Distillery image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$13.00
More about High Bank Distillery
Harvest image

 

Harvest

2376 E. Main St., Bexley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Harvest
Alqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

Alqueria

247 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.00
White chocolate, walnuts, caramel sauce, whipped cream
More about Alqueria
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

2941 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$7.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

