Brisket in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bristol Republic
1124 N High St, Columbus
|18HR Brisket
|$11.00
14-18 Pound Beef Brisket. Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for up to 18 Hours until moist and tender.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
18hr Brisket, Served on a Kaiser Roll.
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
6665 Huntley Rd Unit B, Columbus
|Brisket Bowl
|$10.00
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Brisket & Slaw
|$6.95
Juicy beef brisket & creamy coleslaw
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Brisket Platter
|$10.75
Goodwood 105
401 North Front Street, Columbus
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
BBQ
Texas Steele BBQ
1179 Jaeger Street, Columbus
|White Oak Smoked Brisket
|$24.00
Each pound of Brisket comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
|Bourbon Brisket Baked Beans
|$3.00
|Sliced Brisket
|$9.00
SANDWICHES
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|Smoked Brisket Philly
|$15.00
|Brisket Queso
|$12.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smoked on High BBQ
755 S High St, Columbus
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
18 hour smoked certified Angus brisket, dry rubbed with salt, black pepper and sugar for that sticky-sweet candy bark exterior.
|Spicy Brisket Chili Bowl
|$5.00
Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.
|Spicy Brisket Chili Cup
|$2.50
Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Brisket Pasta
|$4.75
|Brisket Chowder
|$4.75
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barrel & Boar
121 Mill St, Gahanna
|Signature Beef Brisket Meal
|$22.50
Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Str8 Out the Kitchen
4825 E main St, Whitehall
|BEEF BRISKET DINNER🐂🐂
|$18.99
Barrel & Boar
59 Spruce Street, Columbus
|Beef Brisket
|$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
2941 N High St, Columbus
|USDA Prime Brisket
|$28.00
|Birria Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
|Brisket Nachos
|$12.00
HOUSE FRIED CORN CHIPS TOPPED WITH QUESO, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO, JALAPEÑOS, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND CHOPPED BRISKET.