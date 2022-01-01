Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve brisket

7c8e0fd1-1754-45c4-a118-04ae2fb59487 image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
18HR Brisket$11.00
14-18 Pound Beef Brisket. Smoked with Hickory and Shagbark Oak for up to 18 Hours until moist and tender.
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
18hr Brisket, Served on a Kaiser Roll.
More about Bristol Republic
Mixing Bowl Asian Grill image

 

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill

6665 Huntley Rd Unit B, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Bowl$10.00
More about Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket & Slaw$6.95
Juicy beef brisket & creamy coleslaw
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Platter$10.75
More about Tommy's Diner
Item pic

 

Goodwood 105

401 North Front Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
More about Goodwood 105
Texas Steele BBQ image

BBQ

Texas Steele BBQ

1179 Jaeger Street, Columbus

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
White Oak Smoked Brisket$24.00
Each pound of Brisket comes with either four tortillas, four slices of bread, or a mix of both. Additional tortillas can be purchased in the "apps & sides" section of the menu.
Bourbon Brisket Baked Beans$3.00
Sliced Brisket$9.00
More about Texas Steele BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Philly$15.00
Brisket Queso$12.00
More about Bodega
Smoked on High BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoked on High BBQ

755 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
18 hour smoked certified Angus brisket, dry rubbed with salt, black pepper and sugar for that sticky-sweet candy bark exterior.
Spicy Brisket Chili Bowl$5.00
Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.
Spicy Brisket Chili Cup$2.50
Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.
More about Smoked on High BBQ
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Pasta$4.75
Brisket Chowder$4.75
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Barrel & Boar image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barrel & Boar

121 Mill St, Gahanna

Avg 4.4 (1954 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Signature Beef Brisket Meal$22.50
Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Barrel & Boar
Str8 Out the Kitchen image

 

Str8 Out the Kitchen

4825 E main St, Whitehall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEEF BRISKET DINNER🐂🐂$18.99
More about Str8 Out the Kitchen
Barrel & Boar image

 

Barrel & Boar

59 Spruce Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Brisket$10.99
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
More about Barrel & Boar
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

2941 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
USDA Prime Brisket$28.00
Birria Brisket Tacos$14.00
Brisket Nachos$12.00
HOUSE FRIED CORN CHIPS TOPPED WITH QUESO, TOMATOES, SCALLIONS, PICKLED RED ONION, CILANTRO, JALAPEÑOS, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND CHOPPED BRISKET.
More about Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1lb Brisket$19.00
Kid's Beef Brisket
Brisket Sandwich$12.49
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Muffins

Chicken Burritos

Fish Sandwiches

Pancakes

Shrimp Tempura

Shawarma

Boneless Wings

Rangoon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston