Bruschetta in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
More about Sono Wood Fired
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|bruschetta alla sono
|$14.00
hand-made mozzarella, lemon conserva ricotta, heirloom tomatoes, ciabatta crostini
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
Diced Roma tomatoes with fresh garlic and basil are tossed with extra virgin olive oil and placed on toasted baguette slices.