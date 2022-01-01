Buffalo chicken wraps in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Over The Counter
5596 N High Street, Worthington
|Wrap Chicken Buffalo
|$13.99
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Buffalo tossed breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing
BBR Restaurant
106 Vine St, Columbus
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Crispy fried chicken lightly coated with a mild sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion & ranch dressing.