Burritos in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Hash, onions, grilled peppers, salsa, sour cream, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, choice of meat or mushrooms
*Vegetarian option
More about Café Overlook
Item pic

 

Emmett's at Open Air

2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs, jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avocado, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
More about Emmett's at Open Air
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
Sushi Burrito image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi Burrito
Wrapped in nori seaweed & white sushi rice.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Item pic

 

Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
American Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, latke bites, zesty cashew cream
Power Burrito Vg$12.50
ancient grains, hemp pesto, kalebouli, tri potato kale hash, hummus, feta, kraut, red pepper wrap
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$12.99
A giant four tortilla stuffed with your choice of brisket, chicken or ground beef; black beans, rice and cheddar cheese. Topped with our spicy chica cheese sauce and served with a side of homemade pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Habanero's - Yard St image

 

Habanero's - Yard St

1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Chorizo$10.00
Burrito Veggie Guac$10.00
More about Habanero's - Yard St
BYO Burrito Loco! image

 

Restaurant Barroluco

47 N Pearl St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Burrito Loco!$8.50
Spicy Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$10.25
Two scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, jalapenos, and sauteed onions and peppers wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
More about Restaurant Barroluco
Consumer pic

 

HouseTaco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl, Chicken, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Pico, Chips, Bottled water$8.00
Meal comes in a bowl on rice and lettuce w chicken, beans and pico. side of chips and bottled water
More about HouseTaco
Ethyl & Tank image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ethyl & Tank

19 E 13th Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
House-braised chicken, rice, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, sunny-side up egg, salsa verde, sour cream
More about Ethyl & Tank
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$10.00
white rice, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheese blend, smashed avocado | add protein or cauliflower + $4
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen

850 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (906 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO$14.00
Choice of carnitas, chorizo, barbacoa, or tofu; rice, mexican chili, eggs your way, queso, cilantro sour cream.
More about Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Emmett's Cafe

744 S High, Columbus

Avg 5 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avocado, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
More about Emmett's Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
More about High Bank Distillery
Breakfast Burrito image

 

One Line Coffee

471 West Rich Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.25
A 12” tortilla stuffed with two eggs, muenster cheese, cilantro rice, seasoned black beans, and housemade salsa.
More about One Line Coffee
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Ranchero$8.99
Fish Burrito$8.99
Bean and Cheese Burrito$4.95
More about Cuco's Taqueria
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

123 East Spring Street, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Chorizo, Provolone, Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Onion and Peppers served with Tomatillo Sauce
Breakfast Burrito (V)$7.50
Provolone, Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Onion and Peppers served with Tomatillo Sauce
More about Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
6. One Taco, One Beef Burrito & Chile Relleno$12.99
34. Burrito Deluxe$13.99
Two burritos – one chicken and beans, and one beef and beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
8. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice & Beans$12.99
More about El Acapulco
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall image

 

Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The OG Burrito$9.00
Ground beef, Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Rice and Beans
The Vegan Burrito$10.00
The Steak Burrito$10.00
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
South Side Roots image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

South Side Roots

280 Reeb Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Black bean corn salsa, sautéed peppers & onions, shredded cheese and scrambled egg
More about South Side Roots
Item pic

 

Delia's Grill & café

14 E 11th Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Burrito ( Online Spl)$8.00
Crispy fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce stuffed in wheat wrap with rice, Mixed greens, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese.
More about Delia's Grill & café

