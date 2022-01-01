Burritos in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve burritos
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.50
Hash, onions, grilled peppers, salsa, sour cream, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, choice of meat or mushrooms
*Vegetarian option
Emmett's at Open Air
2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avocado, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Sushi Burrito
Wrapped in nori seaweed & white sushi rice.
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|American Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, latke bites, zesty cashew cream
|Power Burrito Vg
|$12.50
ancient grains, hemp pesto, kalebouli, tri potato kale hash, hummus, feta, kraut, red pepper wrap
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Burrito
|$12.99
A giant four tortilla stuffed with your choice of brisket, chicken or ground beef; black beans, rice and cheddar cheese. Topped with our spicy chica cheese sauce and served with a side of homemade pico de gallo and sour cream.
Habanero's - Yard St
1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights
|Burrito Chorizo
|$10.00
|Burrito Veggie Guac
|$10.00
Restaurant Barroluco
47 N Pearl St, Columbus
|BYO Burrito Loco!
|$8.50
|Spicy Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$10.25
Two scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, jalapenos, and sauteed onions and peppers wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
HouseTaco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|Burrito Bowl, Chicken, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Pico, Chips, Bottled water
|$8.00
Meal comes in a bowl on rice and lettuce w chicken, beans and pico. side of chips and bottled water
Ethyl & Tank
19 E 13th Ave, Columbus
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
House-braised chicken, rice, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, sunny-side up egg, salsa verde, sour cream
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington
|Burrito
|$10.00
white rice, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheese blend, smashed avocado | add protein or cauliflower + $4
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
850 N 4th St, Columbus
|BURRITO
|$14.00
Choice of carnitas, chorizo, barbacoa, or tofu; rice, mexican chili, eggs your way, queso, cilantro sour cream.
Emmett's Cafe
744 S High, Columbus
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avocado, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
One Line Coffee
471 West Rich Street, Columbus
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.25
A 12” tortilla stuffed with two eggs, muenster cheese, cilantro rice, seasoned black beans, and housemade salsa.
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Burrito Ranchero
|$8.99
|Fish Burrito
|$8.99
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$4.95
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery
123 East Spring Street, Columbus
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Chorizo, Provolone, Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Onion and Peppers served with Tomatillo Sauce
|Breakfast Burrito (V)
|$7.50
Provolone, Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Onion and Peppers served with Tomatillo Sauce
El Acapulco
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|6. One Taco, One Beef Burrito & Chile Relleno
|$12.99
|34. Burrito Deluxe
|$13.99
Two burritos – one chicken and beans, and one beef and beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
|8. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice & Beans
|$12.99
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|The OG Burrito
|$9.00
Ground beef, Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Rice and Beans
|The Vegan Burrito
|$10.00
|The Steak Burrito
|$10.00
South Side Roots
280 Reeb Ave, Columbus
|Vegetable Breakfast Burrito
|$5.00
Black bean corn salsa, sautéed peppers & onions, shredded cheese and scrambled egg