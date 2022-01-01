Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve calamari

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salt & Pepper Grilled Calamari$14.00
Grilled calamari with sautéed onions and jalapeño over a bed of spring greens
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$10.99
More about District North
Item pic

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$9.00
Fresh Fried Calamari served with our homemade sauce
More about Rodo's European Grill
Item pic

 

Yoshi - Columbus

1502 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Salad$5.99
Squid + Bamboo Shoot + Mushroom + Ginger
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Item pic

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$12.00
Domestically resourced calamari, vegetables, sake mint-chili dipping sauce, nori
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club

