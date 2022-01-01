Cannolis in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cannolis
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Chocolate Chip Cannolis
|$5.99
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$7.00
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
|Cannoli Dessert
|$2.00
Cafe Elena
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus
|Cannoli Italliano
|$13.25
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Filled With Sweet Ricotta Cannoli Cream, Topped With Light Whipped Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Chips, Crunchy Cannoli Shell and a Pinch of Cinnamon. Served with Maple Syrup
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Cannoli
|$5.00
A crispy shell filled with our creamy Mascarpone and Ricotta filling. Garnished with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N.4th street, Columbus
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$5.00
Cannoli shell filled with our Housemade Vanilla Cannoli Cream capped with Mini Chocolate Chips. Finished with Powdered Sugar.
|Pistachio Cannoli
|$5.00
Cannoli shell filled with our Housemade Vanilla Cannoli Cream capped with crushed Pistachios.
|Buckeye Cannoli
|$5.00
Cannoli shell filled with our Housemade Chocolate Cannoli Cream and capped with Peanut Butter Chips. Finished with Powdered Sugar.