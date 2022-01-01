Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cannolis$5.99
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$7.00
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar

495 S 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli Dessert$2.00
More about Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Elena

2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cannoli Italliano$13.25
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Filled With Sweet Ricotta Cannoli Cream, Topped With Light Whipped Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Chips, Crunchy Cannoli Shell and a Pinch of Cinnamon. Served with Maple Syrup
More about Cafe Elena
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$5.00
A crispy shell filled with our creamy Mascarpone and Ricotta filling. Garnished with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Chocolate Chip Cannoli image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N.4th street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$5.00
Cannoli shell filled with our Housemade Vanilla Cannoli Cream capped with Mini Chocolate Chips. Finished with Powdered Sugar.
Pistachio Cannoli$5.00
Cannoli shell filled with our Housemade Vanilla Cannoli Cream capped with crushed Pistachios.
Buckeye Cannoli$5.00
Cannoli shell filled with our Housemade Chocolate Cannoli Cream and capped with Peanut Butter Chips. Finished with Powdered Sugar.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall

