Cappuccino in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cappuccino
Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central
119 E. 5th Ave, Columbus
|Cappuccino (GF)
|$4.25
A double shot of espresso topped with 6oz of dry, steamed milk. Whole milk is standard, but the drink can be vegan with milk substitute.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Cappuccino
|$2.50
One Line Coffee
745 N High St, Columbus
|Cappuccino (6 oz)
|$3.25
One part espresso to about 3 parts textured milk. A perfectly balanced espresso beverage.
Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee
386 E Main St, Columbus
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
(8oz) Espresso, Steamed Foam Milk
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery
123 East Spring Street, Columbus
|Cappuccino (PICK UP ONLY)
Espresso with steamed and foamed whole milk