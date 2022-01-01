Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve cappuccino

Main pic

 

Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central

119 E. 5th Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino (GF)$4.25
A double shot of espresso topped with 6oz of dry, steamed milk. Whole milk is standard, but the drink can be vegan with milk substitute.
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$2.50
One Line Coffee image

 

One Line Coffee

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino (6 oz)$3.25
One part espresso to about 3 parts textured milk. A perfectly balanced espresso beverage.
Cappuccino (6 oz) image

 

One Line Coffee

471 West Rich Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino (6 oz)$3.25
One part espresso to about 3 parts textured milk. A perfectly balanced espresso beverage.
Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee image

 

Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee

386 E Main St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
(8oz) Espresso, Steamed Foam Milk
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

123 East Spring Street, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino (PICK UP ONLY)
Espresso with steamed and foamed whole milk
Consumer pic

 

Winston's Coffee and Waffles

3589 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino 12 oz$3.50
One shot of espresso with frothy, steamed milk.
Cappuccino 16 oz$4.10
Two shots of espresso with frothy, steamed milk.
Cappuccino 16 oz$4.10
