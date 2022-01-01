Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$13.59
Grilled chicken, spinach basil pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, on a ciabatta roll drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze.
**Contains nuts
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$12.99
Fresh backed chicken served on a ciabatta roll with spinach and basil pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato and fresh basil. Topped with a balsamic vinegar glaze.
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$12.99
Fresh grilled chicken served on a ciabatta roll with spinach and basil pesto, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato and fresh basil. Topped with a balsamic vinegar glaze.
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

