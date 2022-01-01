Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve carne asada

Taco Nice - 4832 W Broad Street

4832 West Broad Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Meal$12.99
More about Taco Nice - 4832 W Broad Street
a661e1f1-602a-4c58-b23d-eb159497f789 image

 

Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food

47 N Pearl St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
14. Carne Asada$14.50
(14) Carne Asada$14.50
Carne asada with chimichurri and a side of your choice
More about Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bodega - High St

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$5.00
Marinated flank steak topped with onion, salsa roja, cilantro and queso fresco. Served in a corn tortilla.
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Dietary Restrictions: Beef
Tortilla(Gluten), Queso Fresco(Dairy), Steak(Protein)
More about Bodega - High St
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$16.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco - Columbus

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
53. Tacos De Carne Asada$14.99
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender grilled rib-eye steak. Served with beans and pico de gallo.
52. Carne Asada$15.99
Tender grilled steak served with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.
More about El Acapulco - Columbus

