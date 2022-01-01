Carne asada in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve carne asada
Taco Nice - 4832 W Broad Street
4832 West Broad Street, Columbus
|Carne Asada Meal
|$12.99
Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food
47 N Pearl St, Columbus
|14. Carne Asada
|$14.50
Carne asada with chimichurri and a side of your choice
SANDWICHES
Bodega - High St
1044 N High St, Columbus
|Carne Asada
|$5.00
Marinated flank steak topped with onion, salsa roja, cilantro and queso fresco. Served in a corn tortilla.
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Dietary Restrictions: Beef
Tortilla(Gluten), Queso Fresco(Dairy), Steak(Protein)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Carne Asada
|$16.99
El Acapulco - Columbus
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|53. Tacos De Carne Asada
|$14.99
Three soft corn tortillas stuffed with tender grilled rib-eye steak. Served with beans and pico de gallo.
|52. Carne Asada
|$15.99
Tender grilled steak served with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes and tortillas.