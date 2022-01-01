Carrot cake in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Seitan's Realm
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Carrot Cake topped with Walnut and Coconut with a Cream Cheese icing.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Carrot Cake By Blackberry Confections
|$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Lavash Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
More about Tommy's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Carrot Cake
|$4.75
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Naturally sweet carrots in a rich, complex batter with walnuts. These fresh essentials come together in 3 moist layers embellished with a tart cream cheese frosting.
More about The Brown Bag Deli
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Carrot Cake w Cream Cheese Frosting
|$5.50
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.