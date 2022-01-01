Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$5.00
Carrot Cake topped with Walnut and Coconut with a Cream Cheese icing.
More about Seitan's Realm
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake By Blackberry Confections$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.

More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Dragon Donuts- Easton image

 

Dragon Donuts- Easton

4100 Worth Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Muffin
More about Dragon Donuts- Easton
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Lavash Cafe
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$4.75
More about Tommy's Diner
Banner pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Naturally sweet carrots in a rich, complex batter with walnuts. These fresh essentials come together in 3 moist layers embellished with a tart cream cheese frosting.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake w Cream Cheese Frosting$5.50
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$7.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Ravioli

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chili

Turkey Burgers

Grilled Chicken Salad

Nachos

Green Beans

Salmon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston