Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve chai lattes

Consumer pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.25
More about Café Overlook
Item pic

 

One Line Coffee

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte (12 oz)$4.50
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
Chai Latte (16 oz)$5.25
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
More about One Line Coffee
Chai Latte (12 oz) image

 

One Line Coffee

41 S High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte (12 oz)$4.50
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
Chai Latte (16 oz)$5.25
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
More about One Line Coffee
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$6.00
House blend of tea, spices, and honey, with steamed milk and cinnamon.
More about Townhall
Item pic

 

One Line Coffee

471 West Rich Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frozen Chai Latte$8.00
Chai Latte (16 oz)$5.25
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
Chai Latte (12 oz)$4.50
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
More about One Line Coffee
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

123 East Spring Street, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte (PICK UP ONLY)
Chai Tea with steamed whole milk
Dirty Chai Latte (PICK UP ONLY)
Espresso, Chai Tea with steamed whole milk
More about Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Winston's Coffee and Waffles

3589 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte 16 oz$4.15
Iced Chai Latte 16 oz$4.35
Whole milk, flavored with real Oregan chai tea.
Iced Chai Latte 22 oz$4.65
Whole milk, flavored with real Oregan chai tea.
More about Winston's Coffee and Waffles

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Tuna Steaks

Cajun Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Wraps

Hot Chocolate

Collard Greens

Potstickers

Seaweed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston