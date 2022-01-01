Chai lattes in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chai lattes
One Line Coffee
745 N High St, Columbus
|Chai Latte (12 oz)
|$4.50
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
|Chai Latte (16 oz)
|$5.25
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
One Line Coffee
41 S High St, Columbus
|Chai Latte (12 oz)
|$4.50
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
|Chai Latte (16 oz)
|$5.25
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Chai Latte
|$6.00
House blend of tea, spices, and honey, with steamed milk and cinnamon.
One Line Coffee
471 West Rich Street, Columbus
|Frozen Chai Latte
|$8.00
|Chai Latte (16 oz)
|$5.25
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
|Chai Latte (12 oz)
|$4.50
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery
123 East Spring Street, Columbus
|Chai Latte (PICK UP ONLY)
Chai Tea with steamed whole milk
|Dirty Chai Latte (PICK UP ONLY)
Espresso, Chai Tea with steamed whole milk