Cheese fries in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cheese fries
Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|5pc Chicken Wings & Cheese Fries
|$12.00
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
|Cheese & Bacon Fries
|$5.00
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.50
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen - Budd Dairy
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Fox's Bagel and Deli
3012 E. Broad St, Columbus
|BS#2 - Fried Egg, American Cheese, Turkey Bacon
|$5.25
|BS#1 - Fried Egg, American Cheese
|$4.50
|BS#3 - Fried Egg, American Cheese, Turkey Sausage
|$5.25
Pasta Villa - Columbus
2475 North High Street, Columbus
|Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$5.99
|Kids Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$3.99
Club 185
185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus
|Beer Cheese Fries
|$10.00
fries, beer cheese soup, pot roast, onion, jalapeno