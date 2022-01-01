Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve cheese fries

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
5pc Chicken Wings & Cheese Fries$12.00
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave
Consumer pic

 

Marlow's Cheesesteaks

93 North High Street, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE FRIES$5.00
More about Marlow's Cheesesteaks
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$4.50
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce (Veg/Vegan)
Cheese & Bacon Fries$5.00
Hand-cut fries with cheese sauce & bacon bits (meat or veggie) (Veg/Vegan)
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
More about Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen - Budd Dairy

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Fries$7.00
More about Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen - Budd Dairy
Consumer pic

 

Fox's Bagel and Deli

3012 E. Broad St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
BS#2 - Fried Egg, American Cheese, Turkey Bacon$5.25
BS#1 - Fried Egg, American Cheese$4.50
BS#3 - Fried Egg, American Cheese, Turkey Sausage$5.25
More about Fox's Bagel and Deli
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa - Columbus

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheese Ravioli$5.99
Kids Fried Cheese Ravioli$3.99
More about Pasta Villa - Columbus
Beer Cheese Fries image

 

Club 185

185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Cheese Fries$10.00
fries, beer cheese soup, pot roast, onion, jalapeno
More about Club 185
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank’s Texas BBQ

2941 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOUSE MADE RANCH.
More about Hank’s Texas BBQ

