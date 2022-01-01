Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve cheesecake

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Mini Cheesecake 4 Pack$15.00
Bourbon Caramel, Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream and Blueberry Lemon Mini cheesecakes packaged together and all gluten free!
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$3.75
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.
Superman Cheesecake$4.99
Oreo Cheesecake$4.99
Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a classic New York style cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust and topped with cookies.
More about Wing Snob
Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
biscotti cheesecake$12.00
house made biscotti, amaretto caramel cheesecake, almond, panna cotta
More about Sono Wood Fired
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Cheesecake$7.00
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake$7.00
Tiramisu Cheesecake$7.00
More about Lavash Cafe
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$7.00
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Banner pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Statehouse Cheesecake$10.00
Whiskey War Cheesecake$10.00
More about High Bank Distillery
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Chocolate Nib Crunches | Raspberry Sauce | Cheesecake Base | Crispy Crumble Crust
More about Townhall
Item pic

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Matcha Cheesecake$8.00
with chocolate chips, topped with mango marmalade
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
SOW Plated image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SOW Plated

1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cherry Cheesecake$9.00
Red Velvet Cake, Cherry Compote (V)
More about SOW Plated
Str8 Out the Kitchen image

 

Str8 Out the Kitchen

4825 E main St, Whitehall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake🍰$9.99
More about Str8 Out the Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music

5601 N High St, Worthington

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cheesecake$7.00
No-bake, vanilla, shortbread cookie crust
More about Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

5179 N High Street, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.
More about Wing Snob
Alqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

Alqueria

247 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.00
Passion fruit cheesecake with graham cracker topped with whipped cream and raspberry jam
More about Alqueria
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$7.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

