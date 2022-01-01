Cheesecake in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cheesecake
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Gluten Free Mini Cheesecake 4 Pack
|$15.00
Bourbon Caramel, Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream and Blueberry Lemon Mini cheesecakes packaged together and all gluten free!
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Cheesecake
|$3.75
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Wing Snob
7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$4.99
New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.
|Superman Cheesecake
|$4.99
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$4.99
Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a classic New York style cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust and topped with cookies.
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|biscotti cheesecake
|$12.00
house made biscotti, amaretto caramel cheesecake, almond, panna cotta
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Mango Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Tiramisu Cheesecake
|$7.00
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|NY Cheesecake
|$7.00
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Strawberry Statehouse Cheesecake
|$10.00
|Whiskey War Cheesecake
|$10.00
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Keto Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Chocolate Nib Crunches | Raspberry Sauce | Cheesecake Base | Crispy Crumble Crust
Ampersand Asian Supper Club
940 North High St, Columbus
|Matcha Cheesecake
|$8.00
with chocolate chips, topped with mango marmalade
SOW Plated
1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Cherry Cheesecake
|$9.00
Red Velvet Cake, Cherry Compote (V)
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
5601 N High St, Worthington
|Lemon Cheesecake
|$7.00
No-bake, vanilla, shortbread cookie crust
Wing Snob
5179 N High Street, Columbus
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$4.99
New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.
Alqueria
247 King Ave, Columbus
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
Passion fruit cheesecake with graham cracker topped with whipped cream and raspberry jam