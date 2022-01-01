Chef salad in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.00
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Chef Salad$4.00
Crisp Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg and Croutons.
Chef Salad$2.50
Crisp Lettuce, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Eggs and Croutons
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.00
More about Tommy's Diner
Item pic

 

Aroma

72 East Lynn Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef's Salad$4.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, croutons, dried cranberry, walnuts, seasonal fruit & feta
Chef's Salad$4.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, croutons, dried cranberry, walnuts, seasonal fruit & feta
More about Aroma
19ffece8-152c-4e69-b9d5-09d50f98e057 image

 

Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$10.00
Ham, turkey, rotini pasta, tomatoes, chopped bacon, provolone cheese. Served with garlic bread
More about Amano's
Item pic

 

Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli

4434 Westerville Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad
Fresh crisp lettuce, pepperoni, ham, salami, black olives, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese.
More about Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Italian Chef Salad$7.99
More about Pasta Villa
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Salad$11.75
Smoked ham, roast turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard-cooked egg, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, spring greens
Side Chef's Salad$9.75
Smoked ham, roast turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard-cooked egg, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, spring greens
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Chef Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Fat Baxter’s

1794 W Mound St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
Chef Salad$8.00
Salad Mix Covered in Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Deep Fried Pepperoni, Egg, Tomato, & Red Onion.
Half/Full $5/$8
More about Fat Baxter’s

