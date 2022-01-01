Chef salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chef salad
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Chef Salad
|$11.00
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Grilled Chicken Chef Salad
|$4.00
Crisp Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg and Croutons.
|Chef Salad
|$2.50
Crisp Lettuce, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Eggs and Croutons
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
Aroma
72 East Lynn Street, Columbus
|Chef's Salad
|$4.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, croutons, dried cranberry, walnuts, seasonal fruit & feta
Amano's
220 Worthington Mall, Columbus
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Ham, turkey, rotini pasta, tomatoes, chopped bacon, provolone cheese. Served with garlic bread
Buckeye Pizza & Stromboli
4434 Westerville Road, Columbus
|Chef Salad
Fresh crisp lettuce, pepperoni, ham, salami, black olives, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese.
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Chef's Salad
|$11.75
Smoked ham, roast turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard-cooked egg, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, spring greens
|Side Chef's Salad
|$9.75
Smoked ham, roast turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard-cooked egg, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, olives, banana peppers, spring greens
FRENCH FRIES
Fat Baxter’s
1794 W Mound St, Columbus
|Chef Salad
|$8.00
Salad Mix Covered in Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Deep Fried Pepperoni, Egg, Tomato, & Red Onion.
Half/Full $5/$8