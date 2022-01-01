Chicken burritos in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken burritos
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
HouseTaco
1 Capitol Square, Columbus
|Burrito Bowl, Chicken, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Pico, Chips, Bottled water
|$8.00
Meal comes in a bowl on rice and lettuce w chicken, beans and pico. side of chips and bottled water
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|The Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Ancho Braised Chicken, Mango Aleppo Salsa, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado Ranch, Shredded Lettuce