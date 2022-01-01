Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken burritos

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
HouseTaco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl, Chicken, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Pico, Chips, Bottled water$8.00
Meal comes in a bowl on rice and lettuce w chicken, beans and pico. side of chips and bottled water
More about HouseTaco
Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$7.99
Mexi-style chicken, chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and red onions smothered with nacho cheese sauce and garnished with tomatoes and green onion. Sour cream, salsa & jalapeños upon request.
More about Roosters
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Chicken Burrito$9.00
Ancho Braised Chicken, Mango Aleppo Salsa, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado Ranch, Shredded Lettuce
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Delia's Grill & café

14 E 11th Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Burrito ( Online Spl)$8.00
Crispy fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce stuffed in wheat wrap with rice, Mixed greens, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese.
More about Delia's Grill & café

