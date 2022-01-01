Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar wraps in
Columbus
/
Columbus
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
SMOOTHIES
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview - 1439 Grandview Ave
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
Avg 4
(49 reviews)
Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap
$12.95
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview - 1439 Grandview Ave
Over The Counter
5596 N High Street, Worthington
Avg 4.6
(895 reviews)
Wrap Chicken Caesar
$13.99
More about Over The Counter
