Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cobb salad in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad

Fried Chicken Cobb Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

P&G Restaurant Group - 340 E Gay St

340 E Gay Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$13.49
Spring mix topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing.
More about P&G Restaurant Group - 340 E Gay St
Consumer pic

 

Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern - 138 Graceland Blvd

138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD$13.79
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
More about Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern - 138 Graceland Blvd
Main pic

 

Pat & Gracies - Downtown - 121 S High St

121 S High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD$13.79
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
More about Pat & Gracies - Downtown - 121 S High St

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Bruschetta

Egg Rolls

Po Boy

Cheesy Bread

Peanut Butter Cookies

Tostadas

Lobsters

Blt Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston