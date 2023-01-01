Chicken cobb salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad
P&G Restaurant Group - 340 E Gay St
340 E Gay Street, Columbus
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.49
Spring mix topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing.
Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern - 138 Graceland Blvd
138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus
|FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$13.79
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
Pat & Gracies - Downtown - 121 S High St
121 S High St, Columbus
|FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$13.79
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing