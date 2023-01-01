Chicken fajitas in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Chicken Fajita Omelet
|$10.25
Simply Honest Cafe
567 E Livingston Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Fajita Breakfast Bowl
|$10.29
Organic chicken and vegetables prepared fajita style and topped with your choice of 2 eggs. Served with roasted rosemary and garlic potatoes.
El Acapulco - Columbus
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$0.00
|44. Steak Or Chicken Fajitas
|$17.49
Tender-sliced beef or chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
|45. Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$18.49
Tender-sliced beef and chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Chile Verde
1522 Gemini Place, Columbus
|Chicken Fajita
|$19.00
Fajita Chicken and Sauteed Vegetables served with a garnish bowl, sour cream, guacamole, tortillas, and 2 Sides
|Chicken & Steak Fajita
|$21.00
Fajita Chicken, Steak and Sauteed Vegetables served with a garnish bowl, sour cream, guacamole, tortillas, and 2 Sides