Chicken fried steaks in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
GENJIGO
321 Hamilton Rd, Gahanna
|Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
|Chicken + Steak Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
El Acapulco - Columbus
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|44. Steak Or Chicken Fajitas
|$17.49
Tender-sliced beef or chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
|45. Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$18.49
Tender-sliced beef and chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
STEAKS
GENJIGO - Columbus Gay
77 East Gay Street, Columbus
House of Japan - Polaris
8701 Sancus Boulevard, Columbus
|KID Steak & Chicken
|$18.00
Choice of Mushroom Soup or House Salad. Include Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Steam Rice & Orange Sherbet
|NY Steak & Chicken
|$28.75
Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.
|Steak & Chicken
|$17.25