Chicken fried steaks in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl

 

GENJIGO

321 Hamilton Rd, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl$19.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Chicken + Steak Bowl$16.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
More about GENJIGO
El Acapulco

 

El Acapulco - Columbus

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
44. Steak Or Chicken Fajitas$17.49
Tender-sliced beef or chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
45. Steak & Chicken Fajitas$18.49
Tender-sliced beef and chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
More about El Acapulco - Columbus
Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl

STEAKS

GENJIGO - Columbus Gay

77 East Gay Street, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Steak + Shrimp + Chicken Bowl$19.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium, all natural chicken breast, and shrimp with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Chicken + Steak Bowl$16.00
Grilled USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked medium and grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
More about GENJIGO - Columbus Gay
Consumer pic

 

House of Japan - Polaris

8701 Sancus Boulevard, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KID Steak & Chicken$18.00
Choice of Mushroom Soup or House Salad. Include Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Steam Rice & Orange Sherbet
NY Steak & Chicken$28.75
Include House Salad, Bean Sprouts, and Steam Rice.
Steak & Chicken$17.25
More about House of Japan - Polaris

